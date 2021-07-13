An honest man, Julius Eze, has returned the sum of N2.5m that was transferred into his bank account within the space of 24 hours

On Monday, July 12, after the man had found out who the owner was, he filled a transfer form for the wrong deposit

Many Nigerians said people like him are very hard to come by as they prayed that he would soon be richer than the sum

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A young Nigerian man, Julius Eze, has shown people the true meaning of honesty. Between Friday night, July 9, and Saturday morning, July 10, when banks are closed, he received N2.5m in three batches.

The first credit alert was the sum of N500,000. Just when he was thinking about the surprise money, he got N1m the morning after. Eze was not out of the dumbfoundedness yet when another N1m came in.

Many people have praised the young man's honest act. Photo source: Julius Eze

Source: Facebook

Taking to Facebook on Sunday, July 11, the man shared a screenshot of the alerts' SMS as they came in.

In the post, he promised to go to the bank on Monday, July 12, and transfer the money to its owner.

In the description, the alerts carry the tag name Ekunie Nnameka Wilson. As promised, Eze went to the bank and partly wrote:

“I dey bank! It's not my money. Late Friday evening and early Saturday morning, I received alert totaling N2.5m into my access account, few hours later I was able to trace the owner.”

Eze returned and shared proofs

He said that he contacted the sender and investigated to confirm the money belongs to him. Attached to the post were screenshots of forms as he readied to return the sum.

A few hours after, Eze shared debit snaps to show that the money has been sent to the person. Many Nigerians have not stopped praying for him and praising his honest act.

God's blessing fall on you

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Phine Ebere asked:

"God bless you dear... What of the owner of the money hope he show you love?..."

Nerisa Allen said:

"Your own 2.5 million is coming."

Nkeiru Nne

"Like you are rare, you have done so well."

Augustina Uchechi said:

"Make sure you send it back to the exact account that transferred it to you. There are different ways of fraud these days, otherwise you'll answer for what you know nothing about tomorrow. Be careful. They send it to you pretending it's an error, and give you a different account details to send it back, all was planned because they already know you won't keep the money."

Okeke Maximalyna said:

"Good people no plenty for this country. God bless you."

Sunny Melar Fileme said:

"There are some things money can't buy, INTEGRITY pays for them! I am not surprised you're doing this."

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

A man recovered a white woman's loss

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a black man known as Joseph James Nantomah revealed how he helped a white lady recover her money from some scam syndicate.

In a post on Wednesday, April 28, the man said he drove for hours after $32,000 (N13,077,120.00) was sent into his account.

He disclosed that after the deposit was made into his account, the scammers called him, asking him to send the money.

Source: Legit.ng