A British national, his wife and two children sadly died in the Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad

Mariam Ali Syed and her husband Javed were returning to London alongside their two children

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner went down on June 12, taking with it the lives and dreams of 241 people on board

The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed in India plunged many families into unexpected sorrow.

Of the 242 people onboard the Dreamliner, only one person, named Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, made it out alive.

The rest of the passengers perished, and the crashed plane also killed some people on the ground after crashing into a medical college residence.

Affected families have been reeling in pain since the news broke, and it became clear that a lot of lives were lost.

One of the families affected is that of Mariam Ali Syed and her husband, Javed, who both died in the tragedy.

More tragic was that the couple also lost their two children, Zayn, 5, and Amani, 4.

Mariam Ali Syed and her husband, Javed, had gone on vacation to India from the UK, where they were based.

Unfortunately, they did not make it back alive, leaving their family and friends in deep sorrow and heartbreak.

Yasmine Hassan, Syed's sister-in-law, told The Telegraph UK that Syed worked for the London department store Harrods.

Yasmine lamented that her family in the UK has yet to receive any assistance from the government to travel to India since the incident happened.

She said:

“My sister-in-law, who is one of the passengers’ actual sisters, is saying, ‘I need to get to India. I need to get there as soon as possible. I need to bring my babies home."

“I called the UK Foreign Office to say, ‘We’ve checked online and we can see that Air India has arranged two flights to help people from other parts of India get to Ahmedabad to be with their families. Is the UK doing anything like that?"

Air India's support to families of crash victims

On Thursday, Air India announced that it set up friends and relatives assistance centres at Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi and Gatwick airports.

The announcement reads:

"UPDATE: Air India has set up Friends & Relatives Assistance Centres at Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi and Gatwick airports to provide support and take care of the needs of the families and loved ones of those on flight AI171. These centres are facilitating the travel of family members to Ahmedabad."

In another announcement on June 15, Air India says it has established contact with families, friends and relatives of the crash victims.

The airline said:

"We have established contact with the next of kin/relatives of all passengers and crew members, expressing our condolences and helping them with the next steps. Over 400 family members have reached Ahmedabad and are being assisted by our teams on the ground."

Air India plane crash survivor speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the only person who came out alive from the Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad has shared more information.

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a British national, was the lone survivor from the devastating incident, which killed 241 people on board.

In a video, Ramesh said everything happened within a few moments and that he did not use the emergency door.

