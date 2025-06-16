The management of Air India airline has broken silence regarding the unfortunate disaster that occurred on June 12

In a sad tweet posted via their X handle, Air India mourned with the families, loved ones and communities affected by the accident

The airline also promised to help the grieving families and ensure that they get the necessary support at this trying time

The management of Air India has lamented the tragic accident involving flight AI171, which claimed the lives of 241 passengers and crew members.

In a statement, the airline expressed its deepest condolences to the families, loved ones, and communities affected by the disaster.

Air India's management drops emotional tribute following the viral A171 flight plane crash. Photo credit: @NurPhoto/Getty Images.

Air India breaks silence regarding plane crash

The statement, posted on X via @airindia, stated that the airline had been working tirelessly to support the grieving families.

Air India claimed they had established contact with the next of kin and relatives of all passengers and crew members, offering condolences and assistance with the next steps.

Over 400 family members had allegedly arrived in Ahmedabad, where they were being cared for by Air India teams.

Each affected family had been assigned a dedicated caregiver to provide emotional support during this difficult time.

The airline stated that they collaborated with other Tata group companies to provide great assistance to the families of the deceased.

It was also disclosed that the process of handing over the mortal remains and personal effects to the families was underway, with Air India working closely with the authorities to facilitate repatriation initiatives where necessary.

Air India finally shares their plan for all the families of 241 victims of plane crash. Photo credit: @Daily Star.

The airline extended its gratitude to the Central and State Governments for their exceptional support and to the medical staff and students of Civil Hospital and Rajasthan Hospital in Ahmedabad for their compassion and dedication.

Air India also thanked colleagues from other Tata Group companies for their commitment to providing resources and support.

The airline maintained that they have remained fully cooperative with the ongoing investigation and would continue to provide updates as verified information became available.

The statement read:

"Air India remains in mourning on the tragic loss of 241 passengers and crew members aboard flight AI171. Our hearts are with the families, loved ones, and communities affected by the accident. We have established contact with the next of kin/relatives of all passengers and crew members, expressing our condolences and helping them with the next steps.

"Over 400 family members have reached Ahmedabad and are being assisted by our teams on the ground. Every affected family in Ahmedabad has been assigned at least one caregiver by Air India. Air India is working closely with other Tata group companies to provide every possible assistance to the families and loved ones of those deceased, which remains our number one priority.

"The solemn process of handing over the mortal remains and their personal effects to the next of kin is ongoing. Air India is working closely with the authorities and will be assisting in the movement out of Gujarat, and repatriation initiatives, where appropriate.

"We extend our profound gratitude to the Central and State Governments for their unwavering and exceptional support in every possible way. We also express our heartfelt appreciation to the faculty, staff, students, and associates of Civil Hospital and Rajasthan Hospital in Ahmedabad for their tireless efforts and compassion, and colleagues from other Tata Group companies for their relentless commitment to providing resources and support, ensuring our teams have everything needed to care for those affected.

"Air India remains fully cooperative with the ongoing investigation led by the authorities and will continue to provide updates as verified information becomes available. Friends and Relatives Assistance Centres remain operational at Ahmedabad and Mumbai airports to support families seeking information. For assistance, please contact our dedicated passenger hotline at 1800 5691 444 (within India) or +91 80627 79200 (for international callers)."

Reactions as Air India breaks silence

A mix of outrage, curiosity, sadness, anger, pain filled the comments as netizens reacted to the tweet.

Madhan said:

"Like your services, your irresponsibility shows even in the mourning of deaths caused by you’ll. What about 50+ students that lost their lifes in those building?Those are not people worth your mournings?"

Chottelal said:

"Very bad treatment by the management of Air India, looting to travellers through their Travel Agent. The travel agents are cancelling tickets without information of passengers and asking to book the tickets of some other dates /any other air craft operators."

Anant asked:

"What was the reason behind this plane crash?"

Patiyal asked:

"Were the manufacturer of the airplane you fly also cooperating, or they are trying to make things dark before they could ever become lucid?"

Shivam stated:

"You need to improve you quality. From 02/10 to 9/10. Else, all this is just drama and PR. Be focused, work hard, invest money in upgrading and maintenance, hire quality staff. Improve your overall infrastructure. Get up move."

Mr Kamal said:

"Do your job properly."

Solar said:

"We are all sad for what has happened. Our deepest condolences and prayers to the families of the crew, passengers and those who lost their lives on ground. Your post reminds us of the Late Sh. Rattan Tata, his empathy, his values and his commitment as a good human being. As an Indian and as a traveller who has always preferred Air India over any other Foreign Airline I pray that you come out of this tragic situation much more stronger, wiser and become the most trusted Airline of the world."

Manish Singh said:

"Flights are too old. Vancouver to Delhi flights get cancel every other day due to technical issues, they don’t tell exact reason though. The seats are broken, few seats doesn’t have cushion at all, broken recliner, duct tape is used on seats and in toilet."

Seek truth added:

"Numerous technical faults indicate a widespread negligence on checking and verification of checklists at multiple levels. A long time AirIndia loyalist, I am seriously worried about the turn of events. Airindia needs to do a lot openly and honestly to instill back the confidence."

