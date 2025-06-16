Astro Sharmisthan, an Indian astrologer, is trending on social media as her followers believe she correctly predicted the plane crash in India

Astro Sharmistha first made the post about aviation crashes in December 2024, when she was issuing her prophecies for 2025

On June 5 2025, she repeated the prediction, insisting that she still believed that her prediction would come true

Astro Sharmisthan, an Indian astrologer, has gone viral on social media as her followers strongly believe she correctly foretold the Air India plane crash.

While others said the timing of the disaster and the prediction she made was just a coincidence, some say her prediction was spot on.

Astro Sharmisthan shared some prophecies concerning plane crashes. Photo credit: X/@AstroSharmistha and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

Astro Sharmisthan first hinted at aviation crashes on December 29, 2024, when she posted what was believed to be her 2025 prophecies.

She had said in the December 29 post:

"Aviation sector will do better in 2025, also plane crash headlines may give us shock, predicted this two months back, check the tweet below. Already a bit betterment in aviation sector started. When Jupiter will be in Gemini part of Mrigashira & Ardra with the speed of approx 6.5deg per month, aviation will flourish but safety and security will be missing."

Repeated prediction on June 5

On June 5 2025, Astro Sharmisthan returned to the old post and said she still believed on it, noting that there would be a plane crash and destruction in the aviation sector.

She said:

"I am still holding high the prediction of plane crash and destruction in aviation in 2025."

Exactly six days after she made the comment, there was a devastating plane crash involving a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner belonging to Air India.

Astro Sharmistha had shared a post about plane crashes. Photo credit: X/Astro Sharmistha.

Source: Twitter

241 people out of the 2042 onboard the aircraft died, and many more were killed on the ground.

The aircraft did not make it too far from the Ahmedabad Airport as it went down just a few seconds after takeoff.

It is not clear if her prediction is correct, but her followers on X are reposting the June 5 post and are saying she predicted what happened.

But others warned her to stop making such predictions, noting that there was always a chance of an accident happening.

However, in another post, Astro Sharmisthan said she was also saddened by the loss of lives in the air crash.

Her words:

"It is very unfortunate that we lost so many lives in Air India crash in Ahmedabad today."

See the post below:

Reactions to Astro Sharmisthan prediction

@sangrampalival said:

"Anyone can make predictions like this. Everyone knows Elon musk is preparing for space tourism. Holding high the prediction of plane crash is not prediction. Till the car will run on the road there will always be a chance of accident. Stop fooling people."

@h2eSid said:

"I cannot believe this. Your tweet that there will be a plane crash and today we have one."

@deepakmota1 said:

"Maam you have yet again proved your accuracy... I m just left speechless by ur prediction for a plane crash..."

Six dead after plane crashes in USA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a mother and her little child who had just undergone life-saving surgery were inside the plane that crashed in Philadelphia earlier in the year.

This is the second plane crash in a matter of days in the US after a military Black Hawk flew into a civilian aircraft in Washington DC.

Donald Trump has reacted to both tragic events that claimed many lives while investigations have been launched fully.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng