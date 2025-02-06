The overall best-graduating student of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Aishat Dauda, has opened up about her achievements

Dauda went viral when she disclosed that she wrote JAMB at 14 and got admission at 15

In this insightful interview with Legit.ng, Dauda shared how she started education early, her inspiration, and how she made first-class

Aishat Dauda received nationwide appraisal when she emerged as the overall best-graduating student of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU).

The intelligent young lady graduated from the Department of Economics with a 4.87 cumulative grade point average (CGPA).

Aishat, who graduated at 19, spoke to Legit.ng about her education journey and future goals.

How OOU's best-graduating student wrote JAMB at 14

Dauda, who said she wrote her first Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) organised by the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) when she was 14, shared how it happened.

She said:

“I attended two primary schools: Jomchin Nursery and Primary School, and then Heyward Gate Montessori School, where I finished primary school. At age 9, I passed the common entrance exam to Eva Adelaja Grammar School. I completed both my junior and senior secondary education there, finishing at age 14.”

When asked how her age affected her studies, she added:

“Starting university at a young age didn't have a significant impact on my studies. To me, age was just a number; my focus was on achieving my academic goals. I prioritized my objectives and worked diligently to attain them, regardless of my age.”

Aishat shares why she studied Economics at OOU

The intelligent young lady, who was celebrated after her recent feat, revealed why she chose Economics as her choice of study.

Aishat said:

“My love for economics in secondary school sparked my interest in the course. I was also deeply concerned about the socio-economic issues plaguing Africa, past and present.

“I felt that studying economic policy could equip me to contribute to solutions. Additionally, my sister recommended economics after learning about my lack of interest in arts courses and preference for commerce-related fields. My parents were supportive of my decision. They simply advised me to focus on my studies and make sure I excelled in the course.”

How OOU best-graduating student made first class

Aishat noted that a series of factors contributed to her academic success, including the right mindset and surrounding herself with the right people.

Her words:

“Several factors contributed to my academic success. I adopted a growth mindset, believing my abilities could be developed, and worked on enhancing my research skills.

A "can-do" mentality and self-awareness helped me stay focused and truthful about areas needing improvement. I maintained an eagerness to learn, seeking valuable insights from credible sources. By combining these elements with a systematic approach, focusing on effective study habits while keeping my goals in mind, I was able to stand out academically.

“Additionally, I recognized the significance of surrounding myself with good friends and study partners, who provided support, motivation, and collaborative learning opportunities that helped me stay focused and driven.”

OOU's best graduating student shares future plans

Aishat shared her future goals, adding that she would love to expand her knowledge abroad.

She said:

“My passion is to devise policies that promote inclusive growth, improve living standards, and reduce reliance on foreign aid. I intend to take my dreams beyond Nigeria and Africa. My ultimate goal is to become an international financial economist, making a global impact. I draw inspiration from role models like Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who demonstrate that with determination and hard work, anything is possible.”

