Lawyer Iniobong Irene Pepple, founder of Peacemakers Legal Consultancy, has posted her 25-year-old Nigerian Law School fees receipt on Facebook.

The school fees receipt was for the 1999/2000 session, and she had paid N22,700.

Barrister Irene, with over 25 years of experience in legal practice, wondered what the current law school fees is. Her post read:

"My Law School Fees receipt for the 99/2000 session - (N22,700).

"I am curious to know the current law school fees, 25 years after.

"What was your law school fee?"

The legal practitioner's Facebook post generated a buzz on the social media platform.

According to Lawyard, the Nigerian Law School increased its tuition fee to N476,000 for students admitted for the 2023/2024 session, representing nearly a 200% hike.

Barrister's post stirs mixed reactions

Ubong Ulor said:

Ndubuisi James said:

"Na wah ooo, Nigerians get money ooo. After we go dey sai cun3 hard, see huge amount of money u guys are paying at the law school, it is not even ur university school fees."

Ogochukwu Okolocha said:

"That was a lot of money in 1999..No wonder Law was posed as a prestigious course.

"Even more expensive than it is today if you take account of Naira devaluation."

Udo-ekong Okuku Umo-udofia said:

"I think I paid about #157.00 in 1989. Something like that I can't remember."

Abdulrahman Muhammad Tukur said:

"I think we are exaggerating things. The purchasing power of that 22k in that year is what actually matters. The registration fees for NLS in 2024 is about 476k. But whatever you used 22k to buy in 1999, you cannot get it today with an amount below 500k."

Lecturer on making first class at Law School

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an Imo State University lecturer, Chipuruime Obiagwu-Udeh, had opened up about how she made a first class at the Nigerian Law School after finishing her law degree with the same honours grade.

While attributing her academic success to the God factor, Chipuruime revealed she actually acquired her first degree in Business Administration and Management from Imo State University before gaining admission to study law in 2017 at the same tertiary institution.

When quizzed about how she impressively replicated her academic first class feat at the Nigerian Law School, Chipuruime opened up that she started with the same energy she wanted to finish with.

