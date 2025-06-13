The last surviving twin, whom Mary Slessor rescued many years ago, Madam Malinda Mgbafor Okereke, has died

Her family shared a statement about her years with Slessor and how the missionary adopted her

Mary Slessor was known for fighting against the killing of twins in some Nigerian regions in the 19th century

The last surviving twin, who was rescued by Mary Slessor, a Scottish missionary, over 100 years ago, has died.

The aged woman, Madam Malinda Mgbafor Okereke, who died at 115, was rescued by Mary Slessor in Arochukwu in the ancient kingdom of Abia, at a time when twins were considered taboo in the region.

Madam Malinda Mgbafor Okereke, was otherwise called Mama Nsu Bekee, a report by Punch revealed.

The only surviving son of the deceased, Bishop Okechukwu Okereke, issued a statement on behalf of the family.

The statement revealed that she died at the age of 115.

Killing of twins in Nigerian communities

Madam Mgbafor and her twin sister, Mgbokwo, were born during the harmful traditional practice of the killing of twins in the community.

The practice was prevalent in the 19th century, where birthing twins was seen as an abomination in Arochukwu and some other communities in the Lower Cross River region.

Before Slessor arrived in the area as a missionary, newly born twins were being killed and thrown into the evil forest.

In 1876, Slessor enforced a ban on the murder of twins in such areas, according to reports.

How Mary Slessor adopted Mgbafor and her twin

The statement by the family revealed that Mgbafor's twin sister, Mgbokwo, died over two decades ago.

When they were born at Obinagu, Amasu Village, Arochukwu, Mary Slessor adopted them and took care of them.

The statement read:

“The birth of Mgbafor and her twin sister, Mgbokwo, who passed on almost two decades ago, was not only attended to by Slessor and her team at their maternity at Obinagu, Amasu Village, Arochukwu, but the twins were subsequently adopted and fostered by Slessor herself."

According to the statement, the deceased and her twin sister were under the direct care of the Scots and received formal education at Mary Slessor Primary School, Arochukwu (now Mary Slessor Secondary Technical School).

As a result of their training, the deceased was nicknamed ‘Mama Nsu Bekee’ (Mama that speaks English).

Madam Mgbafor's death and burial plans

The statement added:

“She was strong, always neatly dressed, and full of joy until her last moments before her demise on March 5, following a brief illness."

The family said Mgbafor would be buried on Saturday, August 30, at her family compound in Amasu, Arochukwu, adding that she survived by a son, grand and great-grandchildren and many relatives.

