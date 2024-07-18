A woman is now a mother of six after she received a harvest of children after 17 years period of delay

The woman first gave birth to a child, but she and her husband found it hard to welcome other children

However, after 17 years of delay, she welcomed six children within four years, giving birth to twins thrice

A woman and her husband are full of joy, as God has blessed them with multiple children.

The woman gave birth to her first child but had to wait for 17 years before she welcomed other ones.

The woman welcomed twins three times. Photo credit: Facebook/Godfactor Studios.

Source: UGC

The woman's story was shared on Facebook by Godfactor Studios who said the woman gave birth to twins three times.

Within a space of four years, the family was blessed with six children. The man and his wife are identified as Kingsley and Chinwe Ogboide

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Photo shared on Facebook showed the woman and her husband as well as their children.

The photos are captioned:

"After 17 years of waiting for a second child, God gave them triple twins in 4 years. This God is too much. Congratulations to the family of Kingsley and Chinwe Ogboide."

Reactions as woman welcomes twins trice

Chibless Anierobi said:

"Wow!.. this is really beautiful. Congratulations to this wonderful family....May the Lord be praised."

Abigail Kalu said:

"Congratulations to you both. God is great. The husband is indeed a God-sent to the woman. He is an example of a God-fearing man. Kudos to him for sticking to his wife all through their trying times."

Blessing Ben said:

"The God who answer prayer is your name."

Candy Hester's said:

"May this be the testimony soon for my senior bro who is looking for a second child. God of wonders, pls, do it. I tap into this favour for my brother."

Lady celebrates as her mother welcomes triplets

A young lady was happy that she now had siblings so many years after her parents gave birth. her

According to the lady, her mother recently blessed her with siblings after she had been alone for 21 years.

Her post, which she made on the X platform, indicated that her mother gave birth to triplets, and they were all boys.

Source: Legit.ng