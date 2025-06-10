Tension as gunmen attacked the Karongi town in the Baruten local government area of Kwara state

The gunmen suspected to be members ‘Mahmuda’ group killed one person and burnt many houses

The Emir of Yashikira Emirate, Alhaji Umoru Sariki, and the spokesperson of the 22 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Sobi, Ilorin, Lt. Stephen Nwankwo, both confirmed the deadly attack

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kwara state - Gunmen suspected to be members of the ‘Mahmuda’ group killed one person and burnt many houses in Karongi town in the Baruten local government area of Kwara state.

The tragic incident occurred on Sunday morning, June 8, 2025, when the gunmen attacked the community.

Nigerian Army confirm the attack on kwara community. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, the gunmen struck while the vigilantes travelled to attend a workshop and others travelled to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir outside the community.

It was further gathered that the gunmen had a field day in the community between 6am and 11am.

A combined team of soldiers and vigilantes mobilised from the adjoining settlements dislodged the gunmen.

The Emir of Yashikira Emirate, Alhaji Umoru Sariki, said one person was killed during the attack while many houses were burnt.

The Emir confirmed the incident during a telephone conversation on Sunday night.

“They took advantage of the absence of the vigilantes who had travelled for Sallah while some had also gone for training. They invaded the town for hours, from 6 am to 11 am. We have to go to the surrounding communities in the Emirate to mobilise local vigilantes who succeeded in chasing them away at about 11o’clock."

The spokesperson of the 22 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Sobi, Ilorin, Lt. Stephen Nwankwo, while confirming the attack, said:

“Yes, the incident happened. I’m aware. One of the vigilantes was killed while some makeshift houses were set ablaze by the gunmen. The soldiers were alerted about the incident and they went to the village. The person who was killed was one of the vigilantes who escorted the soldiers to the village.

“The bandits ran away on sighting the soldiers and escaped from the area.”

NAF foils terror attacks in Borno

Recall that tragedy was averted as officers of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) foiled terrorist attacks in Borno state.

The NAF airstrikes destroyed Boko Haram hideouts located at Tumbumma Baba and Chiralia in the Southern Tumbuns area of the northeast state.

The NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the hideouts were destroyed shortly before the Eid-el-Kabir celebration of the Muslim faithful.

Gunmen kill 43 in fresh Benue attacks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that gunmen suspected to be herdsmen attacked communities in Gwer West and Apa local government areas of Benue state.

The attackers killed at least 43 people in a series of fresh attacks on Sunday evening, June 1, 2025.

The state police spokesperson, DSP Udeme Edet, shared more details about the deadly and bloody attacks in the north-central state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng