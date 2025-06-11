A Nigerian lady has shared a heartbreaking video showing the scattered and dirty condition of her shared apartment

In a video, she narrated how she found the room in a mess with her bed scattered after returning from NYSC service

While sharing her pain on TikTok, the lady regretted trusting the 'wrong roommate' and renewing her rent with her

A Nigerian lady felt devastated after seeing the state of her shared apartment following her return from her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme.

The apartment, which she had left in good condition, was in a mess, with properties scattered around and an unbearable odour.

Lady laments after returning from NYSC programme to a messy room. Photo credit: @olubunmiayoni/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady displays scattered and dirty room

The lady, known on TikTok as @olubunmiayoni, took to the platform to share her heartbreak experience.

She posted a video showing the chaotic state of the room, with her bed and other properties looking so dirty.

In her caption, she expressed her regret over trusting her roommate and renewing the rent with her.

According to her story, she had left for her NYSC service, trusting her roommate to take care of the apartment.

However, upon her return, she saw a dirty scene. Her bed was scattered, and her chair was turned into a wardrobe.

The room also appeared to have been used for cooking, with an unbearable smell lingering in the air.

Lady cries out after her roommate left their room in a messy condition. Photo credit: @olubunmiayoni/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She captioned the video:

"POV: When you trust the wrong roommate. I renewed rent with my school roomie and went for NYSC service. Oh my precious bed. My chair turned to wardrobe. The smell I can't even describe. She abandoned kitchen and cooked in the room."

Reactions as lady laments over roommate's dirtiness

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@hennyreal1 said:

"You sure sey your roomy no be yaba patient."

@Beatrice said:

"Wait oo but she no dey stay for the room again sha cause omoh wtff is this."

@elizabethifeoluwa said:

"Shey your roomie no go like go for check like this."

@ladunni wealth said:

"No vex ur roommate na werey she suppose to dey stay for akitan."

@DesignCook • UI/Ux Designer asked:

"I no understand oo, na human being dey live here?"

@Nimi said:

"This can’t be that your room."

@Mogaji hassanath said:

"Hmm some roommate sha."

@G O DW I N reacted:

"U mean normal human being have bin living inside this room like this?"

@Chiamaka Juliet asked:

"Wait ooo is she living inside here????"

@Nwamaka said:

"She can’t even sweep and arrange it na wa o."

@OyinwiththeBB said:

"Where una dey see all this people wey get bed for yaba."

@Big meg wrote:

"E get where them dey call dawanu for Kano, she suppose collect one room there."

@Tcashmoney1 said:

"Sheybi ur roomy never carry ur ATM carry plenty money go use am do her boyfriend birthday so enjoy."

@faceless said:

"I think she's going through a phase, I was like this alfor about a month in uni too and trust me I came out better."

@IBa_JamaL said:

"Sheybi e no sell anything madam enjoy."

@nicky said:

"Just breathe in and breathe out, then start from packing the clothes b4 u knew it ure done pele baby."

@hennyreal1 said:

"Tag your your roomy make we see her abeg. Pata kan losekan. Wonti sodi uniform."

@tiyankhulenji chinkhande said:

"Eeeeh just take one bedsheet and pack everything and throw them outside."

@marcellinaadeoye said:

"This room reminds me of my roommate during school days, uhmmm that lady too dirty kaiii."

@Vicky twin commented:

"I’m sure there’s used pad inside the room everywhere smells so bad."

@lammyboo said:

"I can relate to this anyways during my 100 level first semester those girls are typical pig from bush I left the apartment for them at last when I was tired of fighting I hope they see this my comment."

@Munch it added:

"I just balanced my roommate and told her to leave my room, the girl was like your roommate but not to this extent Biko."

Watch the video here:

Lady displays roommate's messy corner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady shared her unenviable experience living with the daughter of a millionaire in the same room.

In her post, she displayed the messy corner of their shared room, claiming the young girl couldn't even lift a finger to clean.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng