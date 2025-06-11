Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Tears as Lady Who Paid Friend N6 Million to Help Her Order Goods from China Receives Empty Cartons
People

Tears as Lady Who Paid Friend N6 Million to Help Her Order Goods from China Receives Empty Cartons

by  Ankrah Shalom
1 min read

A lady burst into tears when she received empty cartons after paying N6 million to her friend for importation...

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ankrah Shalom avatar

Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: