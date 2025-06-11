Eleven top students from Nnamdi Azikwe University (UNIZIK) High School scored 300 and above in the 2025 UTME

A brilliant girl, Nzekwe Efechukwu Chinecherem, topped the class with an impressive score of over 360

UNIZIK celebrated the results, with the top 16 students' scores and photos shared on their official Facebook page

The 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination results for top students from Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) High School, Awka, were shared on social media.

Of all the students who wrote the exams organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in the school, 11 of them scored 300 and above.

2025 UTME Top Scorer of UNIZIK High School Scores Over 360 as 10 Other Students Get Above 300

Source: TikTok

The results and pictures of the top 16 students were shared on the Facebook page of Nnamdi Azikiwe University.

From the results shared, five students scored between 300 and 290.

Top UTME scorer in UNIZIK school celebrated

According to the post, the 2025 UTME top scorer of UNIZIK High School, Nzekwe Efechukwu Chinecherem, got an impressive score of 363.

Following closely were Izuegbu Chukwuebuka Godson and Elekwachi Praise with 362 and 359 marks respectively.

The school said:

“Starting this new week and month with the announcement of the impressive results of students from our UNIZIK High School, Awka at the just concluded JAMB examination.”

Reactions trail UNIZIK school top UTME scorers

Nkiruka Ndaguba said:

"God is really indeed faithful, when my daughter Ndaguba chizaram came home with 143, 'she told me mummy this is not my result '. I entered prayers and God did it, from 143 to 343! God is indeed faithful."

laew Adulyadej said:

"Congratulations Unizik HS students…My kid bro scored 98, that boys is really bent on disgracing our family."

Paschal Azubuike said:

"The university should consider them first for admission as their product . Again , the number of UHS students that scored above 300 may be considered small vis-a-vis the total number of her students that sat for the exam."

Tessy Nworu said:

"Congratulations. Please Unizik should write postutme this year abeg this screening thing is depriving a lot of person of their dream course even with a good jamb score."

Michael Eze said:

"One of the them should be best overall then or at least the runner-up, Nzekwu Chinemerem likely. Congratulations to all of them."

Cay Ijomah said:

"Congratulations to them all. Special Congratulations to my baby brother Ijomah chukwuebuka Paul. So proud of him."

In related stories, a Nigerian student who first scored 184 in his 2025 UTME rose above 360 after rewriting the exam, while a student of Deeper Life High School scored 339 and shared his dream course at the University of Ilorin.

Science student’s 2025 UTME resit score trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian student who first scored 148 in her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has risen to 360.

The girl's result was posted on X by Alex Onyia, an education advocate who actively took part in reviewing the JAMB 2025 results.

The improvement in the girl's score happened after she rewrote the examination due to an error admitted by JAMB.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng