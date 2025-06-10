24 students from Marist Comprehensive College, Nteje, Anambra State, scored 300 and above in the 2025 UTME

Harrison Madubueze, a parent, shared the results on Facebook, celebrating his daughter, Madubueze Mirabel Iruoma, who scored 317

Ezeobiora Okwukwe Obinna emerged as the top scorer from the school with an impressive score above 364

The 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination results for top students from Marist Comprehensive College, Nteje, Anambra State, were shared on social media.

Of all the students who wrote the exams organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in the school, 24 of them scored 300 and above.

The 2025 UTME top scorer of Marist Comprehensive College, Nteje, Anambra State, Ezeobiora Okwukwe Obinna, got an impressive score of 364. Photo: Harrison Madubueze

One of the parents of the students, Harrison Madubueze, shared the results and pictures of the top 24 students on his Facebook page.

He celebrated his daughter, Madubueze Mirabel Iruoma, who scored 317 in the 2025 UTME.

The man said:

“Congratulations to my Star Girl! MADUBUEZE, Mirabel Iruoma - 317 JAMB Score! I am super proud of you, Girl! Thank you for making the Family proud. Thanks to Marist Comprehensive College, Nteje, for giving these Children the best!”

The results of the 2025 UTME top scorers in a secondary school in Anambra were displayed online. Photo: Harrison Madubueze

According to the post, the 2025 UTME top scorer of Marist Comprehensive College, Nteje, Anambra State, Ezeobiora Okwukwe Obinna, got an impressive score of 364.

Reactions trail Anambra school top UTME scorers

Those who came across the post celebrated the students and congratulated them on their impressive results.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

Chijioke Val Okeke said:

"24 candidates scored 300 and above? This is incredible. Congratulations to the candidates and the school management."

Onyenwife K Chukwujekwu said:

"Nah to pursue the admission by all means ooooo; this kind score no need waste oooo.. Congratulations to her."

Fame Fame said:

"Congratulations to her and to you too because seeing someone through the school is a commendable thing. Morality, discipline and education all put together."

Chidimma Godwin said:

"My nephew is here ooo 305..Ebubechukwu Ike-Ugwu ..Congratulations to you all."

Chukwuemeka Joseph said:

"Congratulations to our star girl. My dearest daughter. Lion won't give birth to a goat. No way. Congratulations dear."

Okorie Ogechi Umeaduma said:

"You get money, their school fees nobe my mate abeg."

Joshua Omini said:

"All schools are now posting their students results with 300 and above online, yet less than 3% had 300 and above, no school is posting their students who had 150."

Osuchuo Oluchi Prisca said:

"I am a proudly Marist product...We are determined and focused...Congratulations to her."

In related stories, a Nigerian student who first scored 184 in his 2025 UTME rose above 360 after rewriting the exam, while a student of Deeper Life High School scored 339 and shared his dream course at the University of Ilorin.

Science student’s 2025 UTME resit score trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian student who first scored 148 in her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has risen to 360.

The girl's result was posted on X by Alex Onyia, an education advocate who actively took part in reviewing the JAMB 2025 results.

The improvement in the girl's score happened after she rewrote the examination due to an error admitted by JAMB.

