Inspira College, a secondary school in Lagos state is celebrating two of its students who did well in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME 2025)

Their impressive JAMB results were posted online by the school, which referred to them as academic stars

The two 2025 UTME results show that the students Sodje-Progress Marvellous Ogaga and Ogunniyi Rosheedah Ololade, scored 335 and 328, respectively

Two students made their school proud in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Sodje-Progress Marvellous Ogaga and Ogunniyi Rosheedah Ololade both scored impressive grades in the JAMB examination.

The two students scored 335 and 328 respectively. Photo credit: TikTok/Inspira College.

Source: TikTok

Inspira College, Lagos shared the impressive UTME 2025 results and also referred to the students as academic stars.

The result shows that while Sodje-Progress scored 335, her mate Ogunniyi Rosheedah scored 328.

Inspira College says:

"At Inspira College, Lagos, Nigeria, we have evolved into an academy where success is an easy goal within reach. Join us as we celebrate our pacesetters in the year 2025 Jamb UTME results."

Inspira College referred to the two students as academic stars. Photo credit: TikTok/Inspira College.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Boy who wants to study in UNILAG scores 348 in UTME

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a brilliant student made his family members proud because of the result he achieved after writing the 2025 UTME.

The intelligent UTME candidate wants to study electrical and electronics engineering at the University of Lagos.

His examination result shows that he scored 66 in English language, 95 in mathematics, 95 in physics and 92 in chemistry.

His uncle said:

"I am rarely impressed but my nephew scored 348 in Jamb! Eng 66 Maths 95 Phy 95 and Chemistry 92. Coming after 6 A1s in the last GCE including English, Maths, Further Maths and Physics. The 16-year-old boy wants to study Elect/Elect at Unilag.He has also fully memorised the Quran!"

Man challenges his niece to do well in WAEC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man has said he is going to give his niece a cash gift of N2 million if she does well in the 2025 WAEC.

The man, Niyi Omotoso, shared his own WAEC result showing he scored A1 in seven WAEC subjects when he wrote in 2011.

He said if his niece could finish the 2025 WAEC and return home with a better result, she would get the huge cash reward.

He said:

"A few days ago, I challenged my niece (who’s writing WAEC) that if she matches or beats my result, I’ll give her 2 million Naira cash."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng