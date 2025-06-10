Nigerian social media users were shocked to see a lady boldly call out Veekee James over her 30th birthday cake

Recall that the top Nigerian designer held her 30th birthday soirée at a choice venue in Lagos, with those who mattered in attendance

However, her cake was the talk of the town due to its size and price, igniting reactions from a Nigerian lady who shared her thoughts

A Nigerian social media user has been trending after she shared her opinion about Veekee James's birthday cake.

Recall that ace Nigerian designer Veekee James held her 30th birthday party in Lagos, and almost all celebrities and top influencers were in attendance.

Lady drags Veekee James for 'wasting money' on her 30th birthday cake. Credit: @veekee_james

Source: Instagram

The event was spectacular, catching the attention of many online. Veekee's cake was another highlight of the show, as rumours had it that it cost N18 million. The 30-tier cake has been trending since it was unveiled online by the baker, igniting a series of reactions on social media.

The cake was said to be 20 feet (6.1 metres) tall and consisted of 30 tiers, to represent her new age. The baker also noted that they had been at it for the past 18 hours trying to pull it off for Veekee's big day.

Reacting to the cake, a random social media user made a video where she blasted Veekee James for lavishing money on such items, when people are hungry.

She stated that God blessed Veekee so she can help others and not waste money on items like cakes. The video has attracted tons of reactions from online users who shared their takes.

Watch the video here:

Reactions as lady drags Veekee James over cake

Read some reactions below:

@oyehh_blvck said:

"The thing is 90 percent of people in Nigeria don’t know they need THERAPY."

@theruthaj said:

"Think of it like this… the money was paid for a service… the workers got paid, the ingredients were bought from somewhere.. and people got to eat it too. Why are you sounding like she carried the money and burnt it… people got blessed in the process too."

@diamondgirl234 said:

"Audacity is on sale in Nigeria at 80% off. Because."

@abby_wonderrrr said:

"I’d like to know where you bought it out audacity from babes. I need it. You also should have sold the phone and ring light you used for this video you don’t need it. God might surprise you too."

@princess_eko_11 said:

"For money she worked hard for? It’s funny how the poor always have advise for everyone except themselves."

Lady drags Veekee James for 'wasting money' on her 30th birthday cake. Credit: @veekee_james

Source: Instagram

@debbie_akinyemi said:

"She won’t do her 30th birthday next year and the last time I checked, It is non of your business."

@sheeo_soso said:

"Do you know the charity she does in the secret place? What is this audacity in telling people how to spend their hard earned money? Stop it."

@queenettecouture said:

"Her own money ooo Abi she borrowed from you ehn aunty."

@missatiba said:

"LOL. you left your parents and family members , you now decided to blame a total stranger for your misfortunes that’s really wild!😂."

Veekee James' 30th birthday cake unveiled

Per a previous report, a trending video of fashion designer Veekee James' birthday cake has surfaced on social media.

The gigantic cake ignited reactions from all quarters of the internet as fans began to marvel at it.

In an interview, the baker revealed jaw-dropping details about the work of art, as fans shared their thoughts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng