A Nigerian woman and her family of seven have relocated to Uganda after almost 20 years of residing in the United States

The woman, who left Nigeria for the US when she was 15, stated that the migration to the East African country was a permanent one

She gave two reasons for relocating to Africa, and her video sparked mixed reactions on social media

After almost two decades in the US, a Nigerian woman and her family of seven have migrated to Uganda.

This was announced via a video released on the family's TikTok handle @familiapablanu.

Why family of 7 relocated to Uganda

The short video, a narration by the woman, showed the family together and in motion and detailed why they left America.

According to the Nigerian woman, she left Nigeria for the US at 15, and now she has chosen to relocate to the Pearl of Africa for good in order to reunite with family and make a difference.

Words overlaid on her video read:

"Multilingua and global family of 7 japada to Nigeria.

"I left Nigeria for the US when I was only 15 years old.

"Almost 20 years later, my family of 7 relocated back for good to reunite with family and to make a difference.

"Mama Africa, your children are home!"

Family relocates from US to Uganda

Before heading to Uganda, the woman disclosed that they stopped in Lagos to relax briefly with their family, and her children were excited to have pepper in their food.

While noting that her husband could speak Yoruba and Luganda, she said he had to relearn the popular Nigerian language. She said they experienced a reverse culture shock.

She promised to keep her followers posted about their activities. She wrote:

"We made it to Nigeria 🇳🇬🇳🇬!!!!!!!!

"We stopped in Lagos to relax a bit with families there and now we're heading inland! The kids were so thrilled to be in Nigeria and to have pepper in their foods...

"And Pablo is having to re-learn Yorùbá since he'd learned Luganda well, so he kept speaking Luganda to people here, but he's re-learning fast! And I and the kids are experiencing some reverse culture-shock hearing people speak the language we speak knowing that we can't be lose saying private things in public.

"I see our kids shockingly turn heads when they hear people speaking Yorùbá around them. And people are SHOCKED as well to hear our kids and Pablo communicate in Yorùbá. You'll get to see it first once I put the vlogs together. I'm backed up in uploading the vlogs bcos we're still recovering from the stress of an international move and we know you can understand 💖.

"Mama Africa, Your Children Are Home!"

Watch her video below:

Family's relocation to Uganda stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's story below:

Olufmi said:

"Welcome home. early-bird of the prophetic reversed-migration. the door has been opened. your inputs are hihgly-valued. see you aroud my dear."

Lovena phiri said:

"It's good my dear sister you remember where you have come from take your family from you route our husband and kids welcome to Africa we love you guys."

Lady Property Agent UG 🇺🇬 said:

"Hope Uganda didn't treat you badly🤔🤔🤔🤔. why leave so soon."

Amaka Robert Balta said:

"May God protect you all & may your stay be blessed, favorable & fruitful in Jesus Mighty Name, Amen🙏…. Welcome, the land receives you well."

olyvia and Martha 🌎 said:

"I love this funny family make Museveni give you free land."

julielilote said:

"Family planning my friends what if if anything happens to a spouse will you be able to feed them?"

Kòpíte❤️ said:

"What happened to the Nigerian jersey 😂😂 .She thought Ugandan jersey was the best."

Man leaves Canada despite achieving citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Canada-based Nigerian man had left the country after becoming a citizen.

According to the man, he had lived in Canada for 12 years and worked in the country and has also achieved many of his dreams. He wants to change his location and pursue another dream.

"Bye Bye Canada. 12 years ago, I landed in Canada as a young, wide-eyed, and somewhat naive boy chasing a dream — like so many others before me. I came in search of opportunity, growth, and a place to call home. And for the most part..." a part of his post on X read.

