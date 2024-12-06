A Nigerian lady who returned to the country from the United Kingdom has broken her silence concerning her decision

She said her happiness was paramount to her and further stated why she wasn’t giving an explanation

Many who came across the video shared their experience with staying abroad and life in Nigeria

A Nigerian lady who returned to Nigeria after relocating to the United Kingdom shared the reason for her decision.

She stated that she owed nobody an explanation but that happiness was essential to her.

In a video shared by @bytoshez, the woman said when people asked her why she returned, she didn’t owe them an explanation.

She also stated that she didn’t need any motivation, as she mouthed the lyrics of a song playing in the video background.

Reactions as woman returns to Nigeria after relocating to UK

Many who came across the video shared their experience with staying abroad and life in Nigeria.

@veez_beauty said:

"I can’t relate though. Almost 3 years in and I keep wishing that I relocated earlier. Hmmm It is well. What works for A may not work for B."

@matt said:

"Is not U.K. alone. Western world is hell Nigeria is heaven."

@user282525064600 said:

"I am in uk at the moment, but let me assure you I can't stay here."

@Mowunmie_Perfume Oil said:

"Joy full Naija normally na leaders be our punishment , e never tey wey I confirm the word Peace of mind is underrated."

