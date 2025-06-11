A YouTube content creator, Italian Davido, met with a Nigerian former footballer who played for the Super Eagles

Samuel Tayo Ayorinde said he played in the late 1980s and that he was once in the same camp as the likes of Jay Jay Okocha

Ayorinde said he has lived in Europe for 20 years and that he settled in Sweden after playing football there

Nigerian YouTube content creator, Italian Davido, shared a video interview he had with a former player of the Super Eagles.

Italian Davido met with Samuel Tayo Ayorinde, who said he played for the Nigerian senior national team in the late 1980s.

Samuel Tayo Ayorinde said he played for the Super Eagles in the late 80s. Photo credit: YouTube/Italian Davido and Getty Images/Richard Sellers/Allstar.

Ayorinde said he played football alongside the likes of Jay Jay Okocha and that he had travelled abroad in search of soccer fortune.

He said after playing football abroad for many years, he settled down in Sweden, where he also got married.

The 50-year-old Ayorinde said he now runs his own company, noting that he has lived in the country for 20 years.

Checks online show that Ayorinde stopped playing career football in 2010 and that he played for many teams in Europe.

Samuel Tayo Ayorinde says he now runs his business in Sweden. Photo credit: YouTube/Italian Davido.

Reactions as content creator meets former Super Eagles' player abroad

@chikaraejiogu4651 said:

"In Nigeria all you need is connections to blow your business.... experience and competence is secondary ... Nice to see a Nigerian doing good in Europe.Kudos bro."

@TruthIsBitter9ja said:

"Hold on, he said he played in 1988/1989, that was 37yrs ago, if he is 50yrs old as he said, then he has been playing for super eagles at the age of what 12-13yrs of age? Hard to believe."

@patsonu774 said:

"I can relate to the truck business experience in Nigeria. I got my fingers burnt in that business. If you are not on ground, na stories upon stories."

@BoomBoomRay-h5g said:

"He'll be shocked that his son that plays Ice Hockey might even end up becoming a famous athlete in another sport... or even Ice Hockey. Its never too late, some people start late and still make it."

@ecoidoko said:

"Is a nice interview, but u for ask him how he started his football career and got to Sweden."

@success said:

"Imagine! In 89, he was in Nigerian camp, but look at him very well, omo I will make it definitely by God's grace."

@inzghi said:

"This guy don play for so many clubs ooo, he even play for china, and England too, 17 clubs in total, Wales too, Tunisia wow."

@Tamem Nahimeh Ismail said:

"That’s the advantage of being a sportsman. Always fit."

