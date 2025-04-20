Jay Jay Okocha shared the same dressing room with Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho at French club Paris Saint-Germain

The pair are arguably two of the greatest dribblers football has ever witnessed as they showcased incredible skills on the pitch

Okocha has disclosed his relationship with the former Barcelona playmaker, saying he was like a senior

Former Nigerian international Austin Jay Jay Okocha has disclosed that Brazilian football star Ronaldinho saw him as his 'senior brother'.

The pair are regarded as two of the greatest dribblers who ever played football, and they shared the same dressing room at French club Paris Saint-Germain between 2001 and 2003.

Okocha signed a record deal with the Parisian club in 1998, while Ronaldinho arrived in 2001 from Brazilian outfit Gremio.

Jay Jay Okocha says he was like a brother to Ronaldinho. Photo: Stu Forster.

Source: Getty Images

Due to their similar playing styles, there had been speculations that Okocha and Ronaldinho practised tricks together at PSG.

At the time, the Nigerian legend was more established, having arrived in Europe earlier.

Some fans even went further to suggest that the Super Eagles star influenced Ronaldinho, with the Brazilian appearing to emulate his flair.

Okocha has now disclosed some details about his relationship with the former Barcelona star, saying he was like a senior.

Jay Jay told Oma Sports:

"I was already a household name at PSG when he came, and PSG was his first team in Europe or outside Brazil, and he was 20 years old.

“So, of course, it takes a while for one to settle in to learn about new cultures. Yes, at some point, I was a bit like a senior brother, talking to him and encouraging him because his talent was obvious for everyone to see. But sometimes you need time to adjust. That was where I played a role, and I’m glad that he appreciated.”

Although both of them had similar playing styles, Ronaldinho was more effective and went on to play for some of the best clubs in the world.

The pair had incredible footballing careers, but Ronaldinho was more successful, having won the FIFA World Cup as well as the Copa America with Brazil.

He also claimed several titles at club level, including the UEFA Champions League, Soccernet reports.

Ronaldinho had an incredible stint at PSG. Photo: JACQUES DEMARTHON.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldinho further went on to win several personal accolades, including the FIFA Best Player, Ballon d’Or, UEFA Best Player, and South American Best Player Awards.

On the other hand, while Okocha won the AFCON title and Olympic gold medal during his playing days, he remains widely respected globally.

Though the mercurial midfielder did not feature for the world’s elite clubs, he made his mark at PSG, Fenerbahce, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Bolton.

Okocha recalls day he met Oliver Kahn

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian football legend Jay Jay Okocha has disclosed that he met the incredible Oliver Kahn, several years after he humiliated the German goalkeeper.

Okocha scored one of the most iconic goals ever, breezing through five defenders and the goalkeeper before calmly finishing.

After receiving a pass in a dangerous area, he faked a shot, then swiftly cut back, leaving Kahn sprawled on the ground.

Source: Legit.ng