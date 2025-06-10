A 16-year-old student achieved good grades in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

Oyindamola Apampa initially scored 158 due to the glitch that affected at least 379,000 students who took the UTME in 2025

But in her second attempt, Oyindamola scored 65 in English Language, 98 in Mathematics, 98 in Physics, and 90 in Chemistry

Oyindamola Apampa, a student of Lagoon Secondary School, Lagos achieved a UTME score of 351.

Oyindamola, 16, diligently prepared for the 2025 UTME but initially scored 158 due to the glitch that happened during the examination.

Oyindamola Apampa achieved an aggregate score of 351. Photo credit: Punch Newspapers and JAMB.

After the mass cancellation of 379,000 results, she joined others affected to rewrite the UTME and she came out with a better result.

She told Punch Newspaper:

"In my first UTME attempt, I scored 158. However, the results were widely criticised and later acknowledged by the authorities as inaccurate due to technical glitches affecting several examination centres, including mine. Consequently, the examination body authorised a resit to address these irregularities. In the resit, I achieved a score of 351.”

On how she was able to pull the strong UTME, Oyindamola said her parents were strong pillars of support.

Student credits strong preparation for her good performance in UTME

She said there's a library in their living room, noting that her preparation was robust.

She said:

"My parents made our home a positive place for studying. We have a full library in the family living room, in addition to a separate multimedia study room where the whole family often gets together to talk about different topics and help each other learn."

Oyindamola also acknowledged the support she received from the UTME preparation center where she was drilled before the examination.

She noted:

"The frequent mock exams at our learning centre were a great help in my preparation for UTME."

On his part, Osayi Izedonmwen, head of the examination preparation center said the place is fully equipped to help students study for UTME.

His words:

"At Teesas, we are fully IT-equipped to seamlessly support both online and physical learning within a convenient and friendly environment. This has played a key role in helping our students excel."

Professor Ishaq Oloyede acknowledged that there was a glitch during the UTME exam. Photo credit: JAMB.

This is not the first time Oyindamola has achieved a strong academic record.

In her school, she was placed on the honours list for scoring 10 As and one B in her Junior WAEC.

She has equally represented her school in Conrad Challenge, where her team reached the final stage.

JAMB releases UTME result analysis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the impressive results from candidates after JAMB fixed its system glitch that erroneously failed many brilliant students showed this year was the best since 2013.

The exam body confirmed this as it released an analysis of how candidates performed. A total number of 117,373 (6.08%) candidates got 250 and above in 2025, when compared to 2013, when 5,085 (0.3%) students achieved the same feat.

Also, only 1,365,479 (70.7%) candidates scored 200 and below. In 2013, the number was worse with 1,533,080 (89%) of the registered students falling into the category.

