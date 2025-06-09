A Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video showing the moment she met her online lover for the first time

In a video, she hugged the American man passionately and handed him a bouquet of flowers after he arrived at the airport

According to the lady, they had been talking online for the past seven months and she was so happy to finally meet him in person

A Nigerian lady's emotional meeting with her American partner has captured the hearts of many online.

The couple, who met each other on an undisclosed social media app, finally met in person at an airport and their joy knew no bounds.

Lady overjoyed after her American lover arrived at the airport. Photo credit: @esdesfamily/TikTok.

Lady meets American lover for first time

In a heartwarming video, the lady known on TikTok as @esdesfamily, gushed over the special encounter.

The clip showed her embracing her partner and presenting him with a bouquet of flowers as he arrived at the airport.

According to her, they had been chatting for seven months and their online connection blossomed into a romantic relationship, causing them to take the next step and meet face-to-face.

"Meeting my American man for the first time after 7 months of talking online. I'm so happy. Finally met my sweet man," she said.

Lady meets her American lover in person at the airport. Photo credit: @esdesfamily/TikTok.

Reactions as lady meets American lover

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the emotional video.

@Anuoluwapo asked:

"Who else was expecting to see a white man?"

@Naomi said:

"See clothes wey you wear."

@NK said:

"Do you people bill your American boyfriend because ordinary send me apple card I asked my man he stopped talking to me."

@mamiepretie said:

"Girrrrl. Your blessed. Black America They know how to love and taking care of their woman. They know how to give princess treatment. My Man he's Also Black America so iknow what am saying."

@pattytattty said:

"I agree with you! I also live in the US and married. My Black American man is very handsome, young, has a great career, very very loyal, faithful and committed. I never worry about anything and I don’t even get to spend my money provider and protector."

@Jennie's Weightloss Journey commented:

"Girl this will end well. This is how it should always be. Come and gist us how the night went oo."

@fruitfullyhappy said:

"Can't wait to meet mine too, but we'll meet at the hotel, I'm crying because he's not a social media person, so I won't able to video that moment. One month and we are going strong, we can't go through the day without each other."

@Zizi said:

"Abeg how una take know una selves? I’m asking for myself because na so so rubbish I deh meet."

@NK reacted:

"I just love the way you comported yourself! Not the ones wey go dey jump jump like say them see God."

@Chosen Evolution added:

"Congratulations! New here. In a LDR myself but my husband lives in Sweden. Here visiting him now. Enjoy your time together."

@jadesolacraig reacted:

"I HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS MOMENT.So happy for you Esther. Please my darling be a good wife to him and amazing mother to your children. So happy for you. Des love and nourish our girl dearly."

See the post below:

Lady sees American lover for first time

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a heartwarming video showing the moment she met with her American boyfriend.

According to the excited lady, she had just set her eyes on her boyfriend for the first time, three days to their wedding day.

