A beautiful woman won the hearts of many social media users after she made an appearance at the 2025 Ojude Oba Festival

The beautiful woman is attracting admiration on social media after a photo of her a the festival was shared by photographer Pooja

Many people compared her to an iconic photo of another woman, nicknamed the Queen of Steez, at the 2024 Ojude Oba Festival

Ojude Oba is a colourful cultural festival among the Ijebus of Ogun state, and it usually comes with much fanfare.

The 2025 edition of the Ojude Oba Festival is not different, as it has produced many iconic photos of top fashionistas who attended the show.

Photographer, Pooja, has been dishing out photos after photos of beautiful and handsome faces his lenses captured at the Ojude Oba.

One of the photos that has won the hearts of netizens is that of a beautiful woman who is elegantly dressed in traditional attire.

The iconic photo has gone viral online as people compared it to a similar one taken in 2024 at the same event.

The first one is that of the "D&G Woman" also nicknamed Queen of Steeze at the 2024 Ojude Oba.

The second one is that of another woman who exuded a similar feminine aura and confidence at the 2025 Ojude Oba where she was photographed by Pooja.

See the photos below:

Reactions to photos from the 2025 Ojude Oba festival

@lilyjoelily said:

"You’re doing well."

@qroniqls said:

"Bro, I suggest you do something about watermarking your work properly. Those stuff you put can be easily removed and rebranded. Great shots, Pooja."

@Emmanuelitunu said:

"Pooja is a professional at what he does. He is an inspiration."

@Walecisse said:

"Pooja is it possible you put water marks on your pictures? These are lovely."

@Eniwizzy3 said:

"Bro last year watermark make sense pass this year own. Great job."

@Bimsondinho_10 said:

"Clearly you're good at your photo job. No be the cho cho for football matter wey you no sabi."

@Roysheed said:

"Pooja you for don get lots of sugar mummy for hand. Baba ogbon dey connect everything together."

@KadiriHammed1 said:

"Oga pooja shey this D &G madam no come dis year ojude oba ni."

@sunnyademl said:

"You're going well bro... Pls work on your watermark. The watermark is very important."

@AsiwajuMetomi said:

"Whenever I see any pictures from Ojude Oba, I check for your watermark first."

@ayodawson07 said:

"Egbon, when next are you starting a photography class?"

@Roseangel009 said:

"Last year's steeze beat this year. And the most talk about too. That woman's glasses went viral like wildfire last year."

Minister joins Ojude Oba in splendid wear

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Hannatu Musawa, minister of arts, culture, and creative economy, adorned in beautiful cultural attire and headgear, stepped out for the popular Ojude Oba Festival.

In a trending video, Musawa, a member of President Bola Tinubu's cabinet, accompanied by two other women, marched elegantly side by side.

