A lady who participated in the 2025 Ojude Oba festival has been praised because of her beauty when she mounted a horse

The photographer who took the impressive shots of the female horse rider shared them online and asked who she was

The beautiful female horse rider identified herself as Kofoworola Kuku from the famed Balogun Kuku Dynasty

Observers on social media are praising a female horse rider who participated in the 2025 Ojude Oba festival in Ijebu Ode, Ogun state.

According to many of them who saw her photos on X, the horse rider exuded a lot of confidence when she mounted the horse for the festival.

Female horse rider shines at Ojude Oba festival 2025. Photo: X/Niyi Fagbemi.

The Ojude Oba Festival is a cultural event that attracts a lot of attention due to its colourful displays.

A series of photos posted by photographer Niyi Fagbemi shows the horse rider who captured public attention.

Niyi asked in the caption of the photo:

"Who is this female horse rider from Ojude Oba today. She killed it!"

In response to the post, the horse rider identified herself as Kofoworola Kuku from the Balogun Kuku Dynasty.

She wrote:

"I heard you looking for me. I’m KOFOWOROLA from Balogun Kuku Dynasty. The prestigious family and founder of OJUDE OBA. Shoutout to my forefathers."

Kofoworola Kuku said she is from the famous Balogun Kuku Dynasty. Photo credit: X/Niyi Fagbemi.

See the photos below:

Reactions to Ojude Oba photos

@tosinolaseinde said:

"They must be so proud of you. Well done."

@FeltechElect said:

"Saw you at the ojude oba, had to call you so my sister can take pictures, you are so beautiful ma'am. You stopped your horse and smiled for the camera. She was taking pictures of all female horse riders."

@Tamiilore_O said:

"Dam, the aura! I always envy people that can grace their ancestry; to boldly say “I am from a long line of here”

@iam_KingTBA said:

"Congrats aunty kofo, this is soo beautiful. Sunkanmi never told me your family were the founders of Ojude Oba that's big history right there."

@Eminitobiloba said:

"Or we should rather say. Who is this Niyi Fagbemi? Your shots are different many people would agree with me. Nice shots."

@_OluwadamilareV said:

"You killed it. Abeg, try post ALL the Balogun Kuku horse riding videos when you're settled. Nor worry, I'm not in a hurry. Calm down, call everybody that you think might have videos. Thank you."

@KayOnyebuchi_ said:

"I love it when women take up and grow their family legacy. Well done, you did it effortlessly."

@Dudulewar said:

"I know one, John Kuku, you would never know he's from such a big dynasty. Yet so humble."

@gm_kabeer said:

"I remember Kuku house during our inter-house sports in Ijebu-Ode."

Minister joins Ojude Oba in splendid wear

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Hannatu Musawa, minister of arts, culture, and creative economy, adorned in beautiful cultural attire and headgear, stepped out for the popular Ojude Oba Festival.

In a trending video, Musawa, a member of President Bola Tinubu's cabinet, accompanied by two other women, marched elegantly side by side.

