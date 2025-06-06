A pastor named John Anosike has gone viral after sharing a prophecy he claimed God revealed to him about Nigerian music star, Davido

In the circulating video, Anosike stated that Davido had been divinely anointed from heaven and given a special assignment for all Nigerians

Fans of the singer reacted with excitement and hope, praying that the prophecy would be fulfilled in their lifetime

Pastor John Anosike, the President and Senior Pastor of New World Faith Ministries (Spirit Revelation Church) in Cape Town, South Africa, has shared a powerful prophecy about Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

In a video circulating online, Pastor Anosike revealed that God has anointed Davido to play a pivotal role in saving Nigeria's economy.

Fans react to what pastor shared about Davido. Photo credit@davido/@hohnanosike

Source: Instagram

He further prophesied that the music star would one day become the president of Nigeria, with his leadership bringing a major transformation to the country.

Anosike also mentioned that Davido, who was recently seen at his daughter's school, would unite the nation and deliver economic freedom to its people.

Despite Davido's secular music career, the pastor emphasized that God intends to use him for a divine purpose, recalling a vision where he saw God pouring oil on the singer’s head.

Pastor speaks about Davido in viral video. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Fans react to the prophecy

The Awoke crooner's fans were thrilled by the prophecy, with many expressing their excitement and offering prayers for the singer’s future.

They also shared personal experiences and signs they believe point to Davido's destined greatness, particularly following his recent reunion with his daughter.

See the video here:

Reactions trail what clergy said about Davido

Netizens shared their take about the utterance of the clergy. Here are some comments below:

@yemi_adenuga commented:

"Didn't y'all hear yemialade when she called David the anointed or the special one the last time they had a group photo together? Y'all better stop hating on that dude. He's a special child. And he has to offer in a time to come."

@lucid_energy7 shared:

"From Rockstar to president e go happen davido you done ready abi?"

@_papah_c reacted:

"If God can appoint Davido despite his lifestyle, it shows He doesn’t judge by appearance or religion, but by the heart and love for humanity."

@babqud said:

"Davido would definitely change this country if he his our president,because he really love to help people…I pray this happen in Jesus name. Amen."

@zuregbedding wrote:

"Davido my own brother inlaw God has chosen you according to prophecy, please be careful in your doings so that our hope will not be cut short. I Stan u fill my last days on earth at 120 yrs."

@zionclassictexure stated:

"Amen ijn name it shall come to pass ijn. Davido for president,His father is a Governor anything can happen I believe the youth can do it I believe."

@xcix_savage_bank shared:

"Yeah, I will definitely vote . If he learns political ways he can do it cos he's got love in his heart."

Davido video calls daughter, Hailey

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido displayed how much he loves his daughter Hailey with what he was seen doing.

In the clip, the singer had a video call to check up on her because she was not feeling fine. He told her that her mother mentioned she was sick and asked after her welfare.

Fans were excited to see Davido's relationship with his daughter, despite not being married to her mother.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng