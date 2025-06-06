Eid el-Kabir: NNPP Chairman, Ajadi, Urges Nigerians to Emulate Lessons of Sallah

As Muslims across Nigeria and around the world celebrate Eid Adha, the Southwest Chieftain of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) and Chairman/CEO of Bullion Records, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has extended his heartfelt felicitations to the Muslim Ummah, calling for renewed commitment to sacrifice, patience, and obedience in both personal and national life.

Ambassador Ajadi, who was the NNPP’s gubernatorial candidate in Ogun State during the 2023 general elections, emphasised the significance of Eid Adha in promoting moral values and nation-building. Drawing from the spiritual essence of the festival, he urged both the government and citizens to reflect on the exemplary obedience and faith demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim and his son, Prophet Ismail.

"The story of Prophet Ibrahim and Ismail teaches us one of the greatest lessons in human history — the readiness to submit to divine instruction and the virtues of patience, sacrifice, and trust in God. Nigerians, especially our leaders, must embrace these values for us to progress as a nation,” Ajadi said.

The Merit Newspaper reports that Eid Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, commemorates the Quranic and Biblical account in which Prophet Ibrahim was willing to sacrifice his son, Ismail, as an act of obedience to Allah. However, Allah, seeing his devotion, replaced Ismail with a ram. This symbolic event, celebrated by Muslims with the slaughtering of animals and sharing with the needy, signifies total submission to God's will, compassion, and charity.

Ambassador Ajadi noted that just as Prophet Ismail submitted to his father's will and ultimately to Allah, Nigerian citizens should remain steadfast and obedient to righteous principles, even in times of hardship. He also used the opportunity to commend the electorate for their resilience, particularly in the face of current economic challenges.

"To the electorate and citizens of this great country, I know the times are tough, but we must remain united, prayerful, and hopeful. The same way Ismail remained calm and trusting, we must stay patient and believe that our sacrifices will not be in vain,” he added.

Addressing the government at all levels, Ajadi admonished leaders to use the occasion as a moral compass for governance. He called on political leaders to emulate the humility, honesty, and sense of duty exhibited by Prophet Ibrahim.

"Leadership is a sacred trust, and those in power must learn from the Prophet’s example — to lead with sincerity, fairness, and a deep sense of responsibility. The people are watching, and history will judge,” he cautioned.

Known for his philanthropy and community-oriented initiatives, Ajadi has remained a consistent advocate for youth empowerment, good governance, and peacebuilding. Through his record label, Bullion Records, and various empowerment schemes, he has continued to support Nigerian youths, particularly in the creative and entertainment industry.

He further urged Muslims to remember the less privileged during this season of giving and reflection.

"Eid is not just about the slaughter of animals; it’s about the spirit of sharing. Let us feed the hungry, support the needy, and forgive one another. That is the true spirit of Eid,” he said.

As Nigeria marks the religious holiday, Ambassador Ajadi’s message resonates deeply — a reminder that sacrifice, obedience, and compassion are not just spiritual ideals but practical virtues that can shape a more just and prosperous society.

