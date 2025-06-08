Former Head of State Yakubu Gowon has described the Nigerian civil war as the most difficult period of his life, driven by duty, not hatred

Speaking at a Christian Men’s Fellowship event, he urged Nigerians to embrace forgiveness, unity, and prayerful leadership

Gowon was honoured with a Lifetime Integrity and Achievement Award for his service and commitment to national reconciliation

Former Nigerian Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd), has described the Nigerian civil war as the most challenging chapter of his life, reaffirming that his decisions during the conflict were borne out of national duty rather than animosity.

Speaking at the Abuja Anglican Diocese's Christian Men’s Fellowship convention on Saturday, the 89-year-old statesman recounted the personal toll of leading Nigeria through the war that spanned from July 6, 1967, to January 15, 1970.

Gowon clarifies what motivated his action during one of Nigeria's most bloody periods. Photo: FB/Yakubu Gowon

Gowon explains actions

Gowon was Nigeria’s youngest head of state when he assumed power in 1966, and the burden of keeping a fractured nation intact fell heavily on his shoulders.

“I always remember the civil war. It was the most difficult period of my life,” he told the gathering.

“It was not my choice, but I had to be there, and had to do what I did in order to keep this country together.”

Gowon maintained that his actions during the war were guided by a sense of responsibility and a desire to preserve the country’s unity.

Gowon seeks forgiveness of Nigerians.

“It was never hatred against any people, I can assure you,” he added.

Reflecting on life after his military leadership, Gowon shared that his decisions have consistently been shaped by prayer, humility, and a deep sense of service.

“Everything that I do, it is through prayers,” he said.

“I ask God to help me to do the right thing the way He thinks it should be done, with love and respect for all the people.”

The former leader also reiterated the importance of national healing, calling on Nigerians to embrace reconciliation, regardless of religious or ethnic divides.

He echoed the famous phrase that followed the end of the civil war:

“No victor, no vanquished.”

At the event, Gowon was presented with a Lifetime Integrity and Achievement Award in recognition of his leadership and continued service to the nation.

He noted that while the scars of the conflict remain, Nigeria has made meaningful strides in the years since, and the collective focus must now be on fostering unity and national development.

