A young lady, Peace Udoka Azodo, who rewrote the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), has displayed her new result

When the first Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) result was released in April, she scored 150, a result that left her bewildered

According to Peace, she left secondary school three years ago and didn't go for UTME lessons for up to a month due to her work

Peace Udoka Azodo, a Nigerian lady, has celebrated her performance in the 2025 UTME resit after initially scoring 150.

An excited Peace displayed her new result on Facebook and recounted how she felt when she saw her first score.

Peace's UTME 2025 experience

Peace, who left secondary school three years ago, said she didn't know how to react when she saw her score of 150, and thought it was her seat number that was sent to her.

She said she kept the result to herself and only told her friend and her pastor's wife. She noted that she didn't spend up to a month in UTME lessons due to her work, and also read a little.

Peace added that she prayed over her UTME resit and told God to intervene, and he did. In her words:

"When I checked my JAMB result the first time, I saw 150.

"I didn't know how to react. I thought it was a seat number. I had to ask my girlfriend the possibility of such score.

"I refused telling anyone asides my girlfriend and Pastor's wife. Thank God for these two. I lost it.

"As God may have it, it was rescheduled and I was selected to rewrite.

"It was my first time writing JAMB after graduating from secondary school three years ago.

"I didn't even go for lessons up to a month because I had to work.

"I only read with the little time I had left and prayed.

"The first time, I trusted on the arm of the flesh, but the second time, I told God that this is where he comes in, cos my strength had failed and guess what?

"He showed up.

"This is me testifying that God came through."

From the result Peace shared, she scored an aggregate of 285. She scored 72 in English, 70 in Government, 68 in Literature-in-English, and 75 in Christian Religious Studies (CRS).

People celebrate young lady's UTME result

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's UTME result below:

Miracle Anthony said:

"Wow, the lord is faithful."

Ferdinand Jonah's Channel said:

"You're not alone in this....

"Thank God for the rescheduled exam."

Maazi Orjiakor Michael Chinonso said:

"Congratulations..

"This was exactly my score in 2018...

"Proud of you dear.

"Kudos."

Amb Precious said:

"This result sweet o.

"My subjects just lined up here.

"Congratations Peace Udoka Azodo."

Emmanuel Sunday Imokheme said:

"God came thru buh u burnt ur candles n read thoroughly yes or yes?"

Favour Nwafor said:

"A huge congratulations to you, ma'am."

Opara Samuel Chukwuemeka said:

"Congratulations dear.

"More success."

Balogun Idayat Olabisi said:

"Congratulations.

"Wait, you didn't do mathematics?

"Wow.

"I guess they've changed the system, mathematics was a compulsory subject."

Biology teacher displays his JAMB resit result

