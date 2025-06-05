A Nigerian man living in the UK has cried out bitterly on social media after he was rejected a visa to the United States of America

In an emotional video, he expressed his pain and blamed the misfortune on the fact that he applied with a 'green passport'

Social media users who came across the post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian man who's based in the UK expressed deep frustration after being denied a US visa.

The married man, who had been looking forward to attending an event in the United States, was heartbroken over the rejection.

Man blames visa rejection on green passport

TikTok user @peacemakerofhull recounted his ordeal in a video that quickly went viral and sparked reactions from viewers.

According to him, the entire visa application process cost him a lot with over $700 paid for the event alone.

He stated that he was rejected visa because they claimed he didn't have strong ties to the UK.

This didn't sit well with him as he has lived for an extended period in the country, worked extensively, paid taxes, and even has a family there.

Despite this, his visa application was rejected on the grounds that he lacked sufficient connections to the country.

He maintained that the cause of the misfortune was his 'green passport' and lamented bitterly over the visa rejection.

In his words:

"Visa rejection again. This green passport isn't helping us at all. When will things ever get better for those who carry it? Guys I dey vex. This is a country that I'm supposed to be proud of. I applied for US visa to go for an event that I paid for. Over 700 dollars. I wanted to get visa and these people rejected my visa. They did not give me. Do you know what they said? They said I don't have ties in the UK. A country where I am working, contributing to tax, a country where I have children (UK). A country where I have a wife and mum staying with me. I was still rejected visa. A country where I have stayed in for a long time. No be say my visa don expire for UK."

Reactions as man laments over visa rejection

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Stunch said:

"Next time when you book such invent, go with your wife and kids. Let the time of travel be when your kids are on holidays in school. That’s the best family ties you can show."

@Para mode said:

"If your families are not British then you really dont have ties. They don't consider skilled visa as strong ties considering the new white paper. Just wait till you get your ILR if you don’t have it. Shalom."

@Hon Sultan Babs said:

"Please, Do not put blame on your green Passport, instead your government that allow them to take your visa fee with no refund. This is very sad, after spending so much money. I will rather keep my money than taking risk to visit America when there’s other countries to visit."

@imadeomoregie said:

"I know of a friend who went to America on a health care visa last year for visitations during Bidens administration but this Trump administration no wan hear o. People on valid students visa dem dey turn dem back at the point of entry."

@harrison.tuija said:

"The green passport does not have anything to do with visa bro. They already told you why you are refused. Don't blame the green passport. My green passport never fail me ooo."

@Franklyn asked:

"Who filled ur visa application form? If you go over ur visa application form, maybe they might not have included all the ties u hv in the UK."

@MrAkins reacted:

"When your visa was approved to all the countries you mentioned the passport was not the problem but just one denial now you are lamenting."

@LeonardoMedici said:

"The problem is not America. The problem is your fellow Nigerians who went to America and ran away instead of fulfilling their visa conditions. They even deny Nigerians with British passport now from ETA."

@FBI added:

"Na ye weah deeone say you should be proud of Nigerian passport, this deeonecomedian no serious at all, see what Nigeria passport dey frustrate people up and down and you say it's the best passport."

