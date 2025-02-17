A Nigerian man has shared his interesting experience with a German man whom he met on a flight from Nairobi to Lome

According to him, the heartbroken man lamented over his inability to secure a Nigerian visa after applying twice for it

Social media users who came the post on the X app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian passenger on a flight from Nairobi to Lome shared his encounter with a distraught German traveller.

The German national, who had been denied a Nigerian visa twice, poured his heart out to the Nigerian passenger at the airport.

German man reportedly unable to Nigerian visa Photo credit: Kelvin Murray, Olasunkanmi ariyo/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

German man cries over inability to secure Nigerian visa

The Nigerian passenger, who goes by the handle XBrianDennis on the social media platform X, recounted the unusual conversation.

According to the disturbed man, Nigerian visa has been so hard for him to get but he's not ready to give up despite facing rejection twice.

While sharing the encounter on X, Brian expressed a sense of irony, noting that securing a Schengen visa was no easy feat either.

In his words:

"German guy heading to Lome from Nairobi on my flight at the airport is crying to me that Nigerian Visa is so hard to get and he’s been denied twice. Well, Shenghen visa too no easy to get. Make we dey deny each other dey go."

Reactions as German man seeks Nigerian visa

Nigerians weighed in on the issue, sharing their experiences and insights on the visa application process.

While some sympathised with the German traveller, others who had experienced difficulties securing visa to travel abroad laughed over the situation.

Abraham Soter said:

"Which Nigerian VISA is hard to get?? He’s the one that wants to go through the right process na. If he has 500k, he’ll not only get Visa, he’ll even get residence permit, BVN, and NIN. For this Nigeria?? Y’all be deceiving yourself."

Grizzly Bear wrote:

"Oya na make we dey Gbezome dey go as una think say African Giant na for mouth."

Sir Adede said:

"Make them too dey suffer."

Hydra added:

"1-1 Goalless draw."

See the post below:

Nigerian lady denied US visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a courageous Nigerian lady opened up after she was denied a United States visa to study in America.

The young lady lamented that she got accepted to 18 schools and committed to one and had expected to be given a US visa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng