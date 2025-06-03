A young Nigerian lady has cried out bitterly on social media after attending a job interview for a nursing position at a hospital

In a trending video, the disappointed lady mentioned the amount that she was offered by the hospital's salary as salary for a month

Social media users who came across the post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A young Nigerian nurse expressed her disappointment and frustration on social media after being offered a monthly salary of N50,000 for a nursing position at a hospital.

The lady took to TikTok to share her experience, which quickly gained attention and sparked reactions from users.

Nurse in pain after a hospital offered to pay her N50k salary. Photo credit: @elidadsophia_rn/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Nurse laments over job interview

In a video posted via her official account @elidadsophia_rn, she lamented the low pay and questioned the worth of pursuing a career in bedside nursing.

According to her, she had attended an interview at the hospital, where she was informed that the position came with a monthly salary of N50,000.

The young nurse felt that the salary was inadequate, considering the cost of transporting herself to work, which she noted had become increasingly expensive.

In her words:

"I went for an interview and they said they'll pay N50k. You see why I don't like bedside nursing. Tell me why I woke up this morning, took my bath, wore my shirt and went to a hospital to apply. I stayed there for like an hour and then I left. They called me back and I went to stay for about two hours again. The MD looked at my CV and asked if I had experience. I told him I have experience. He now told me that salary is N50k that he will pay me. Me. He went further to say it's three shifts. How much is transport? Transport has even reach N39k."

Nurse mentions the salary she was offered by a hospital. Photo credit: @elidadsophia_rn/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as nurse laments over N50k salary

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

@Tina pearls said:

"50k after person pay millions of Naira for nursing school make I just focus for the skill wey I Dey learn."

@FaithDiamond89 said:

"Omo Nurses dey see shege sha. If I talk my experience ehn na just cry I go burst."

@Fat Boi wrote:

"Omo this is the story of my life. Went for a job interview yesterday for a GM. They kept me under the tree for 3hours, I called the person that recommended me, baba said they are testing my patience to see if I can do the job. I just told the guy I am coming let me pick something from my car Omo na so I reach house o. We didn’t even get to salary and they are testing my patience for inside this Nigeria wey Tpain don drain me finish."

@Dr king said:

"I just employed someone today and she’s getting above 100k. God will not punish all of us."

@Modest said:

"My dear, do a survey of ur environment & know the type of patients that flows there, if not change location, at the place I'm living their pay ranges from 40 to 60k but the place I work now is better though is very far. I hang around when I'm on duty & during my off I go back home. So change environment. Nigeria no dey smile ooo. I sell PAP too to survive."

@Last born said:

"U own better the doctor said she will pay me 25k for starting she will add for my salar after two months I said no problem ma, gust what the doctor."

@pretty_oyoyo said:

"One hospital I applied after I finished nysc said they will pay me 20k and I’ve to work from 8am to 6pm Kai, I accepted the job and ran away after I worked for 3days."

@PrissyLight added:

"This is the reason I left Delta state. I can't imagine myself earning that low after the money spent on me & the stress studying nursing. Lagos state pays a bit better."

See the post below:

Nurse laments over N50,000 salary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who is a practising nurse lamented that the salary she is receiving is too small.

She said that after spending millions of naira to study nursing in school, she is now earning N50,000 after graduation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng