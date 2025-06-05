A lady has claimed that she was the first child born at the Redemption Camp Hospital and stated the name Pastor Enoch Adeboye gave her then

She wondered if the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) general overseer still remembers her

According to the lady, it is the first time she would be going public about her birth name, and she further shared what Adeboye said at the time

A young lady, with the TikTok handle @ebiere_baby, has shared the birth name that Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, general overseer of RCCG, had given her when she was born at the Redemption Camp Hospital.

The lady claims she was the first child born at the RCCG camp hospital.

Name Pastor Adeboye gave lady

The lady said Pastor Adeboye named her Deborah. Her post on TikTok read:

"Life is so private that no one knew that Pastor Adeboye was the one who named me Deborah because I was the first child born at the Redemption Camp Hospital."

She wondered if the cleric would remember her now, adding that he said he would have named her Enoch if she were a boy.

Deborah said she shares the same birthday as Adeboye, which is March 2nd.

"I hope he still remember me 🥲🥲.

"And he said if i was a boy he would have named me Enoch and his name is pastor Enoch adeboye and i was also born on his birthday too," she wrote.

She noted that it is the first time she would be sharing the story surrounding her birth name.

View her post below:

Lady's post elicits reactions on TikTok

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

Hart🥀 said:

"My mum gave birth to me at the redemption too and she told me something like being the first idk maybe she meant the first that day or year."

AshakeAdeGold ✨💫 said:

"Life so private 😔 no one knows that Moses orimolade was the one who whispers to my mum prophet to name me Aduragbemi the day I was born."

𝐓𝐈𝐀𝐍𝐀🦋💙☑ said:

"Life is so private that no nobody knows I was named Christiana by Amechi's wife(former Rivers state governor) because I was born in UPTH on Christmas day🤭.

"I feel lucky.

"My parents were given gifts and didn't have to pay for anything."

JESUS BABY🤭❤️✨ said:

"We the reedeemite understand this more than anyone and I can say you are blessed to be named by Our Daddy GO."

TolSeosmh said:

"You can send a letter to him. I’m sure he will be glad to hear from you, and pray for you."

QweenTife said:

"A proud Deborah moment 😂 my friends for hear and,my family go hear am…every one around me go hear am😂😂 I hope you’re surrounded with people that don’t take things to heart sha."

BRENDA MCCARTHY said:

"My babe name is Deborah and she converted me to redeem from the apostolic church... proud of you."

