A lady was amazed after she found her deceased mother's lookalike on an aeroplane she boarded

According to the lady, she coincidentally took the same flight with the woman, and posted a photo they had taken together

She noted that the woman also has the same last name as her late mum, who died eight years ago

A lady was blown away after meeting someone who resembles her late mum, who passed away on April 29, 2016.

The lady, @ambitiouslady101, met her late mum's lookalike on a flight she had taken on February 24, 2024.

She shared her late mum's photo on TikTok along with the one she had taken with her lookalike.

"They said my mom died April 29, 2016...But I saw her on the plane February 24, 2024," she captioned the photos.

Interesting things about her late mum's lookalike

In the comments section of her post, the lady shared more interesting things about her late mum's lookalike.

While noting that they had entered the same aeroplane by coincidence, the lady said she saw the woman on another flight a second time.

"Someone who looks like her… and it’s funny cause I took a flight couple months after and I saw her on the plane again."

She was so certain the woman was her mum due to the striking resemblance.

"...I swear that was her!!! My aunt was with me the second time I saw her and we were like….. the splitting image of mommy."

She added that she forgot to take the woman's phone number.

"I forgot to take her number the second time."

She further said:

"Guess what?! Her last name is also my mom’s last name."

View her post below:

Lady's post marvelled people

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

🦋Channy Boo🦋 said:

"You both look alike too."

Fel_icia.S💙🦋 said:

"Omg this is crazy."

Cherry-Kay/ NPT 🇯🇲 🇯🇲 🇯🇲 said:

"Is it really her are someone who looks like her?"

šhεrßεαr🇯🇲🇺🇸 said:

"Wait!! What??? Yall look alike."

Source: Legit.ng