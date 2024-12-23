A Nigerian lady was overjoyed following her encounter with Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG)

A young lady has shared a video on TikTok celebrating her encounter with Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of RCCG.

In the video, Pastor Adeboye exited a building when he briefly stopped to interact with people, including the lady.

She said she finally touched Pastor Enoch Adeboye's hand.

The lady quickly seized the opportunity to touch Pastor Adeboye's hand and prayed all her hanging blessings would come to pass.

Her video drew the ire of many people, causing the lady to come for them. In the comment section of her TikTok video, she wrote:

"The same people commenting hate comments are the same people who wish to see him 🤔you guys should let me be."

Mixed reactions trail video of Pastor Adeboye

oluwafemibabatun31 said:

"Daddy more grace and anointing to continue in the race.More strength sir.Amen to all the prayers."

newmanisrael4 said:

"Heavy anointing and grace rest upon you Daddy in Jesus name."

Mary123 said:

"So na this man dey always visit God abi na Jesus."

Ëwïñg🤡🌴🇧🇪 said:

"Lord please teach me to know the purpose why I came to this earth."

Scalp Scout said:

"What do you mean by that? As a matter of fact, that his hand, he can take it to the nearest GTbank to withdraw cash for December chicken."

UNIKCLOTHINGS said:

"If you like touch Jesus if blessing won’t come it won’t come, and if you like wicked pass Satan if you will be successful than elon musk you will surly be."

Lawrence said:

"Our Great Daddy in the Lord, I tap into your Anointing, May God Grace continue to keep you strong."

Younglemaus10

"See as everybody around dey act like angel."

Pastor Adeboye on obstacles facing Dangote refinery

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Adeboye had broken silence on the obstacles facing the Dangote refinery.

The cleric wondered why some people were bent on continuing to import fuel when God had raised someone to build a refinery in Nigeria.

He added that an obstacle facing the refinery was that some people did not want the facility to sell fuel, as they favoured the importation of the vital product.

