A young Nigerian man has received massive accolades from netizens after showing off his amazing building project

In a video trending on the TikTok app, he displayed the exterior design of the bungalow and the large compound it was built in

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to congratulate him on the amazing feat

A hardworking Nigerian man has earned accolades from viewers on TikTok after flaunting his newly built house.

The fine bungalow, which was captured in a viral video, had an attractive exterior design set within a spacious compound.

Nigerian man shows off new bungalow he built and painted with fine mixture of colours. Photo credit: @jibola224/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man shows off his new house

The video, shared by @jibola224 on TikTok, quickly gained attention, sparking lots of congratulatory messages from viewers.

In his post, the proud owner expressed gratitude to his creator for the amazing achievement.

"Alhamadulilah. Congratulations to me," he said.

Nigerian man proudly flaunts the exterior of his new house. Photo credit: @jibola224/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as man flaunts new house

Many took to the comments section on TikTok to offer words of praise for the young man while admiring the building's impressive structure.

@DONFLOW said:

"From my experience tho, find a room and palor to live in the nearest city, if you’re married keep your wife and kids there."

@MR PROMOTER said:

"All this no concern me, My own is who tell Noah to put bedbugs inside the ark."

@DONFLOW said:

"Congrats to you but please don’t settle there yet for now, I’m seeing that area as a new site and it’s not advisable to live in the finest house in that environment as a young trying man."

@rossy66 wrote:

"Thank God!!! As i believe I will start my own too anytime soon!! I prayed for sufficient funds to complete in time."

@RADICAL said:

"Big congrat to you, my guy I'm very glad it seems I'm the landlord herrrr God when."

@Samed tragic said:

"When u see this, u go think say ibi easy, but 3ny3 easy. congratulations man."

@west king asked:

"Without the land like how much you think will be the cost of this house???"

@Kwabena Madridista said:

"Congratulations to you brother, it ain't easy buh u made it."

@NIGHTMARE said:

"Congratulations boss, More key's. I tap from the Grace to get my own some day."

@BAD PERSON added:

"Sometimes I go just dey reason shey we self no dey try nii ehn i pray big congratulations hit us soon i u believe that type AMEN."

@King Richee001 said:

"Congratulations we Dey find house rent money una Dey build house. I pray more grace bro."

@SAMAD said:

"Congratulations brr, you are not among who David lowkey talk about again, make me happy as today Na Eid Mubarak boss."

@SponGee™️ said:

"Greeny at parts of the compound will make the house look good, most Africans don’t like planting grass or trees in their compounds."

@trippee_ added:

"Need an interior designer? kindly send a dm lemme be your plug, thanks."

Watch the video here:

Man shows off magnificent bungalow

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man expressed his excitement on social media after completing his building project.

In a video, the happy man showed off the design of his new house and revealed that he built it in just five months.

Source: Legit.ng