A Nigerian lady has elicited reactions from female folks after she proudly flaunted a handsome 'aboki' pepper seller she found

The excited lady gushed over his cuteness and stated that the pepper seller appeared shy as he avoided looking into the camera

Many Nigerian ladies who watched the lady's video swooned over his cuteness as they praised the man's physical look

An 'aboki' pepper seller has set social media on fire after a stunned Nigerian lady recorded him and shared the video on social media.

Sharing the video on TikTok, the excited lady gushed over how handsome he looked.

He appeared shy during the recording. Photo Credit: TikTok/@mercified09

Source: UGC

She stated that he looked shy, a remark observed in the video as he kept avoiding the gaze of the camera.

Ladies took to her comment section to also hail the man's physical beauty, with some urging her to do a second recording of him.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Responding to some comments, she said the pepper seller requested a payment of N5k if she must do a second video of him.

Watch the video below:

Nigerian ladies drool over him

fola shade said:

"Omo all dis aboki dem they are really cute ohh I even saw one today too."

jayna said:

"I met one during nysc he was spotless n fair. he is medical Doctor."

Vanessa said:

"U don they like aboki Tell me make I help u talk to am nor shy I go help."

Galurxy said:

"And he is well dressed,may the favour of the lord locate him and change his story amen."

moyo_made2 said:

"The first day I saw him at Emily junction,I was forced to compliment him cos he was so cute."

Pretty lady expresses love for 'aboki' fixing her footwear

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pretty Nigerian lady had expressed love for an 'aboki' fixing her footwear.

In a short video the lady shared on TikTok, she could be seen talking to the shoemaker as he worked on her footwear.

She held his face in her hands and went as far as attempting to give him a kiss but then retreated.

The lady kept on disturbing the shoemaker with her 'message of love' but he kept his cool.

At some points, a smile spread across the man's face as he blushed hard at the lady's increasing advances toward him.

Source: Legit.ng