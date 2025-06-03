Christ the King College, Gwagwalada, Abuja, has publicly celebrated its top performers in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

Leading the pack of top performers of the Abuja-based Catholic school is a boy who got an aggregate of 352

Twenty-five other students of the school scored above 300 in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination

An Abuja-based Catholic school, Christ the King College, Gwagwalada, has celebrated its top scorers in the 2025 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination.

The school placed the images and scores of its 27 top performers on a flyer, which is making the rounds on social media.

An Abuja Catholic school celebrates its top scorers in the 2025 UTME. Photo Credit: Ogoo Igwe Onu, jamb.gov.ng

Source: Facebook

The flyer was captioned, "2025 JAMB/UTME Scores Pacesetters."

27 Abuja Catholic school students smash UTME

A proud parent, Ogoo Igwe Onu, reposted the flyer on Facebook as she celebrated the high-flyers. She wrote:

"Meet the 27 students of Christ the King College Abuja who scored 300 and above in the 2025 JAMB exam.

"#Marist Brother's Schools are a place to raise Champions#.

"#We are proud Parents#."

Students of an Abuja Catholic school score high in the 2025 UTME. Photo Credit: Ogoo Igwe Onu, jamb.gov.ng

Source: Facebook

Okoli Ukpereada Omagu was the school's top scorer with an aggregate of 352. Twenty-four other schoolmates of Okoli scored above 300 in the exam, while two scored less than 300.

The second-highest result the school recorded came from a student named Jacob, who got 337 on aggregate.

Netizens hailed the school and its students for their outstanding performances.

People celebrate Abuja school students' UTME results

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the students' UTME results below:

Kassoba Irohmen said:

"Wow! Outstanding performance. Congratulations to CKC, Gwagwalada!"

Betty Chukwu said:

"Nice results 👏👏👏. My son's school highest was 355. Catholic schools did well generally. Kudos."

Joy Kelechi said:

"Congratulations and more grace."

Asiegbu Chinyere said:

"Waoooo.

"Congrats to them.

"Indeed our schools are raising wonderful and intelligent kids."

Roseleen Onwuemeodo said:

"Catholic Education; a sure foundation to academic success. Thank God for the feat, congratulations good Ambassadors. More wins ahead."

Ifeoma Ezekwo Anyaorah said:

"Congratulations to them, that school is nice school, with your money."

Enwa Francis Ebony said:

"Ukpera I see you, congratulations. 352."

Maria Okoroafor said:

"We have 365, from Marist Brothers Juniorate. Meanwhile, they are affected by this glitch."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that seven students from the same Catholic school had smashed the 2025 UTME.

33 students of Catholic school smash UTME

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that 33 students of a Catholic school had scored more than 300 in the UTME.

The highest scorer, Ngorka Reginald Chukwunecherem, got an impressive score of 362. The school secretary, Cecilia Chidinma, confirmed to Legit.ng that 33 students got above 300, but others also wrote the exam and scored less than that. Speaking on a key factor that affected the performance of the students, Cecilia said:

“When you have teachers that are ready to sacrifice their time to bring out the best in them and also to bring out the best in their students both academic and moral.”

