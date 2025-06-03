88 Nigerian Tulip International College students scored 300 and above in the 2025 JAMB UTME exams, showcasing strong academic performance across multiple branches in Nigeria

The top 10 students’ results and photos were shared on the school's Facebook page, with Kaamilah Kareem leading at an impressive score of over 370

NTIC publicly congratulated the high achievers via Facebook, celebrating their hard work and perseverance as part of the NTIC Schools community

The 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination results for top students from Nigerian Tulip International College were shared on social media.

Of all the students who wrote the exams organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in the school, 88 of them scored 300 and above.

The 2025 UTME top scorer of Nigerian Tulip International College, Kaamilah Kareem, gets an impressive score of 371. Photo: Nigerian Tulip International Colleges

Source: Facebook

NTIC has several branches across Nigeria, including Lagos, Ogun, Abuja, Kano, Kaduna, and Yobe.

On the school’s Facebook page, the results and pictures of the top 10 students were shared.

The 2025 UTME top scorer of Nigerian Tulip International College, Kaamilah Kareem, got an impressive score of 371.

Following closely were Okadike Kennedy and Anuoluwa Taiwo, with 370 and 368, respectively.

88 Nigerian Tulip International College students score 300 and above in the 2025 JAMB UTME exams. Photo: Nigerian Tulip International College students

Source: Facebook

NTIC celebrates its top 2025 UTME performers

In a Facebook post, the school also celebrated its other students who performed well in the recently concluded 2025 UTME.

From the information shared, 88 students of the school scored above 300.

The Facebook post read:

“We extend our warmest congratulations to the 88 students who scored 300 and above in the 2025 JAMB UTME Exam. Your hard work and perseverance have paid off, and we're honored to have you as part of the NTIC Schools community.”

Praises for NTIC’s top UTME scorers

Abu Arham said:

"Impressive results! 88 students scoring 300+? That’s not just success—it’s excellence in motion! Kudos not just to the students, but also to the incredible teachers and supportive parents behind this success. Education truly takes a village!"

Erdal Yilmaz said:

"Out of all the students, 88 scored 300 and above! That's truly impressive! I'm sure it took a lot of hard work and dedication. Keep up the good work, NTIC Schools!"

Abusulaym Abdulmaleeq Enejiyon said:

"This is indeed an amazing achievement. Congratulations to the students and all that contributed to this success."

Otaru Onimisi said:

"Amazing institution... Congratulations to you students..., staff ., and parents. Higher heights becon.."

Chinenye Priscilla Anaemena said:

"Congratulations to the scholars and incredible teachers at Nigerian Tulip International Colleges. Your work speak for itself."

In a related story, a Nigerian student who first scored 184 in his 2025 UTME rose above 360 after rewriting the exam, while a student of Deeper Life High School scored 339 and shared his dream course at the University of Ilorin.

Science student's 2025 UTME resit score trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian student who first scored 148 in her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has risen to 360.

The girl's result was posted on X by Alex Onyia, an education advocate who actively took part in reviewing the JAMB 2025 results.

The improvement in the girl's score happened after she rewrote the examination due to an error admitted by JAMB.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng