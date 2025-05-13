Some students from a Catholic institution in Akure have gone viral on social media for their outstanding performance in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

Amid outcry from some education stakeholders and students who took the exam over the low scores they got, seven students of the Catholic school scored 300 and above

While some people wondered how the school managed it, others celebrated the students and hailed their teachers

Nigerians have reacted to the outstanding performances of some students of Seat of Wisdom Catholic College, Alagbaka, Akure, in the 2025 UTME.

Seven students from the school scored 300 and above, amid outcry from some students about the low scores they got.

Catholic school students score high in UTME

A TikTok page, @helisbett, posted the students' results on the social media platform, describing their scores as the best.

Leading the pack of stellar performances is a boy named Olowolayemo Goodness, who got a total score of 361. He scored 77 in English, 92 in Mathematics, 94 in Physics, and 98 in Chemistry.

Goodness is followed by a boy named Akinbiola Ololade, who got a total of 352 marks. He had 70 in English, 98 in Mathematics, 98 in Physics, and 86 in Chemistry.

The third on the list is a girl named Akinbowale Olukemi Taiwo with a total score of 348, which, when broken down, is 75 in English, 98 in Physics, 90 in Chemistry, and 85 in Biology.

Female student Onyema Chioma C. came fourth with a total score of 336. She had 72 in English, 88 in Chemistry, 98 in Physics, and 78 in Biology.

In fifth, sixth, and seventh places are Bakare Tobiloba with 330 marks, Aladejare Emmanuela with 321 marks, and Taiwo Alex with 316 points.

View their results below:

Catholic school students' UTME results stir reactions

Legit.ng has compiled reactions to the post below:

BIGMESH said:

"Them fit enter uni make them no serious again because of freedom they will have then."

IbkFavour said:

"Mad people selling result same school get the highest ahhhhh think naaa."

WestDhee said:

"This mark is too much ooo 😳 for math and physics."

blessedcleric.0 said:

"Who else noticed that all of them are from Akure."

Is_munroe2 said:

"Last boy is 299 not 300. How are we sure y'all didn't form results."

Narcogotbanned said:

Ha and pple dey cry say dem rig results all these ones just Dey see 300+."

༆💝Ayokaherself🦋😍༆ said:

"See d school name naw.

"They must pass."

Afolabi Tiwalade Mathew said:

"You people did not noticed that most of those students are prefects."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that 210 students of Deeper Life High School had scored 300 and above in the 2024 UTME.

30 Catholic school students smash UTME

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that 30 students of a Catholic school in Kwara State had scored above 300 in the UTME.

This is according to the results posted by Reverend Father Jude Okeh on his X (formerly Twitter) page on Friday, May 3, 2024. According to the Reverend Father, two students scored 355.

According to the list, Fasesin Ayomiposi and Kunle-Olawepo Ayomikun emerged as the highest scorers with 355 points. Other top performers who scored below 350 points include Adelodun Oluwadarasimi and Ayejuto Daniel with 341 points, and Idris Jamaaldeen with 333 marks.

