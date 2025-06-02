A young Nigerian man has shared his excitement on social media after completing his first building project

In a video posted on TikTok, he showed off the transformation of the house from the foundation level until it was completed

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to congratulate him in the comments section

A Nigerian man's achievement has earned him praises on social media, as he celebrated the completion of his first building project.

He shared a video of his new property via the TikTok app and it quickly went viral, garnering lots of comments and reactions.

Nigerian man shows off the first house he built for himself. Photo credit: @germany_beats/TikTok.

Man shows off magnificent new house

The young man, known on TikTok as @germany_beats, posted a clip that captured the transformation of the house from its foundation to its finished state.

The clip detailed the building process and confirmed the man's commitment to bringing his project to life.

At the end part of the video, he displayed the moment his family members arrived to check out his new place.

"Just say congrats," he captioned the video.

Young Nigerian man shows off building process of his first house. Photo credit: @germany_beats/TikTok.

Reactions as man shows off new house

The video sparked massive congratulatory messages on TikTok, with users taking to the comments section to express their admiration for the man's achievement.

Many praised his hard work and dedication to the project, hailing him as an inspiration to others.

@big diamond said:

"Congratulations e no easy guy."

@Bien Carlos said:

"After buying the card of €500 he blocked me."

@𝕊𝕄𝔸ℝ𝕋 ℂ𝔼𝕃𝔼𝔹 said:

"Congratulations more wins blood."

@ZE®️⭕️ 🅿️🅰️Nℹ️C said:

"Congratulations. I believe say e go reach me this year."

@Sh@ñ ky wrote:

"Congrat bro more key ahead."

@EVIL KODACK said:

"Big big congratulations bro."

@Bossman JB said:

"I don’t even know you but I’m so proud of you & pray God blesses you with many more homes to come. Congratulations."

@Rollings said:

"Congrats! Don't live there, rent it. Use as collateral, buy another and rent again (continue)."

@xoxo.martiinaaa said:

"Me watching it at the age of 17 and manifesting it to myself surely at the age of 22. When I’m 22 I’ll come back and tell you guys how far so help me God."

@Daph said:

"I am so proud of you and i dont know you. I am 21 and i bought myself an iphone 15pro and bought my mum samsung s24+. Progress on diffrent levels. Keep on winning Gurrl."

@physique_bodysculpting said:

"Congratulations hun big investment don’t know you but proud of you keep up the good work!Love your outfit where you got it?"

@𝑪𝒐𝒄𝒐 reacted:

"Screaming what God cannot do, does not exist!!! Congratulations."

@Gelimi added:

"I'm happy for you. Me at 29, no job, no savings. just hustling and paying bills hoping my time will come. I tap into your blessings."

Watch the video here:

Man shows off magnificent bungalow

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man expressed his excitement on social media after completing his building project.

In a video, the happy man showed off the design of his new house and revealed that he built it in just five months.

