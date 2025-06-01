A young Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after showing off his newly completed house

In a video shared on TikTok, he displayed the building and the interior of the room and parlour self-contained house

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to congratulate him for the great work in the comments

A Nigerian man's achievement in building his dream home from scratch has earned her accolades on social media.

In the clip, the young man showed the house in its recently completed stage.

Nigerian Man Builds Room and Parlour Self Contain on Small Land, Shows Off Unique Interior

Source: TikTok

Man celebrates as she becomes landlord

The video, shared on TikTok by @mullerbanting_1972, showed the house's completed phase, painted blue.

He also showed the interior of the building, showing off the sitting room, which had an attached kitchen.

The young man congratulated himself on his latest achievement as he flaunted his new home, while expressing gratitude to God for giving him a house.

Nigerian Man Builds Room and Parlour Self Contain on Small Land, Shows Off Unique Interior

Source: TikTok

He also added that it was his first key.

His words:

“Congratulations to me on my new house. Allahmadulahi First Key ”

In the comments, he spoke about the kitchen and the structure of the house.

He said:

“It’s an opened kitchen and dining will be placed near it ,that is why the sitting room is so big. Just a room and parlor self contain.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man flaunts new building

Viewers who came across the TikTok video praised the man's effort, filling the comments section with praise.

Others also "tapped" into his achievement and wished the same for themselves,

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

VOLTAGE said:

"Can 2m do this please?"

@𝖡𝐈𝐆𝖩𝐎𝐋𝐀 said:

"I don’t understand something about the kitchen? Is it in the parlour as well."

@Calmwickedgurl said:

"Nothing dey make me laugh pass those wey never get one plot of land for thier life wey dey fight for price wey fit finish house nawa ooooh."

@Dee wonder said:

"Nothing less than 25M gone down there...to those saying the house be like this e be like that...make una run am first of e easy...Congratulations to u jawe boss..more keys. Next nah Mansion for Lekki."

@olu_x_femz said:

"Congratulations bro. I really felt heartbroken as some people still dey hate for this comment section."

@DfW GETRICH said:

"This small place you go still spend close to 10 million."

@oladele Faith said:

"Na watin this agent want be this make everybody dey do something for himself."

Read related stories on building

Lady helps husband build house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady shared a video about her love story on social media, which got so many people talking.

She revealed that while they were dating, she relocated to the village to help him build his house while he travelled overseas.

Many who came across the video shared their opinion on the relationship and hailed the lady and her husband.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng