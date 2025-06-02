A Nigerian lady has expressed her displeasure over her disheartening encounter with a vendor to whom she mistakenly transferred N600

According to the lady, she wanted to send N600 to someone, but mistakenly sent it to another person and found out it was a vendor she had patronised in the past

However, the reply she got from the vendor was disappointing, causing the lady to wonder what would have happened if it were a larger amount

Idayat Omolade Idris, a Nigerian lady, has lamented on social media after a vendor she mistakenly sent N600 to refused to do a refund.

Idayat posted a screenshot of the transaction receipt on Facebook and narrated her unpleasant encounter with the vendor.

Lady's unpleasant encounter with vendor over N600

The lady said she wanted to send the money to another person, but reached out to the vendor after finding out it landed in her account.

She said the vendor laughed it off and advised her to buy fabrics from her with the N600. The lady gave a lighthearted reply and sent her account details, expecting the vendor to refund the N600.

To her surprise, the vendor complained that her bank would take charges, and this would mean her refunding N550 instead.

All efforts by Idayat to get back her money were unsuccessful as the vendor ghosted her. Idayat's touching account on Facebook read:

"People will really show you their true character over small things.

"Just 4 days ago, I wanted to transfer ₦600 to someone, but mistakenly sent it to another person who happens to share the same surname.

"Luckily, it turned out to be a vendor I’ve patronized before. I reached out to let her know it was a mistake. She laughed it off and said, “Just come and use it to buy fabrics. It’s just ₦600.”

"I replied with a "lol" and still sent my account details, expecting she’d do the right thing. Her response? “How do you expect me to refund ₦600? Even if I wanted to, I’d only refund ₦550 because the bank would’ve taken charges.”

"I explained it was Opay to Opay—no charges involved. Since then, silence. No refund. No reply.

"It’s funny how people can show you their real self over just ₦600. Imagine if it was a larger amount.

"Thank God it wasn’t. Lesson learned."

Reactions trail woman's sad encounter

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the story below:

Ogunde Anuoluwapo Oluwasunmisola said:

"Tag the person so as to avoid the person by all means. This is pure grèèdiness. I asked Fadairo Abisola to send 700 to complete an amount I needed, she sent it to me without hesitation and later I requested for account number for repayment. It is borrow no be dash. Small things tends to speak a lot about us."

Veronica Simon said:

"This person shame de shame me I swear.

"Na wah how some people reason."

Modupe Ajebowale Mokayz said:

"Haaaa she is very silly o.

"Someone mistakenly sent 4k to me.

"I transferred it back."

Okolo Mary said:

"Heeeeii maka 600 some people eeehhh, even if they'll deduct 50 naira ,what is 50 Kwanu that she can't over look?? Hhmmm... Thank God it's not a huge amount cause her type fit block you after receiving it."

Kelly Hassino said:

"I don't know why it's very hard for Nigerians to refund money.

"I refund money at the slightest excuse everyday and sometimes I don't even have to but I just do because I respect myself.

"As small as it is, why not refund immediately it's brought to your notice, like why?"

