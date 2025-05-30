A Nigerian lady mistakenly transferred ₦800,000 to a GTBank account, and the receiver initially refused to return it

The woman shared how the receiver spent the money on fabrics for her business and had no funds left

After the arrest, the receiver’s brother reportedly returned ₦300k, but the woman said she wanted her jailed

A Nigerian lady who cried out on social media after mistakenly sending N800,000 to the wrong Guaranteed Trust Bank (GTBank) account shared an update on the incident.

She had earlier stated that the receiver refused to refund the money and had started spending it.

In an update by @ii_kach on X, the lady stated that she arrested the receiver, who confessed to spending all the money on fabrics for her business and had no money left.

According to her, the GTBank customer claimed she was expecting N1 million on the same day the lady mistakenly sent N800,000 to her account.

The lady also stated that after the receiver’s brother deposited N300,000 after the arrest.

The post said:

“UPDATE ON THE 800k ERRONEOUS TRANSFER. The lady has been caught by the police. She admitted to spending it all on fabrics for her business and claims she has no money left. She also said she was expecting ₦1m from someone that same day. Her brother has made deposit of ₦300k.”

She added:

“Prior to her arrest, I had called her regarding the return of my money. I pleaded with her to send the money back, I even sent her a text message requesting the same. During one of our phone conversations, she threatened to sue me if I contacted her again.”

Giving more information in the comments, the lady said:

“Since May 2nd. I made expenses of almost half the money. E pain me. I really wanted her to go to jail. She should just thank my mom. That’s her saving grace. We had to consider. She has kids. She should just pay me back and all expenses made. Even after the police arrested her. She couldn’t even pay. She had nothing on her. ”

See the post below:

Reactions as lady arrests GTBank customer

@Sentinel5150 said:

"Jail her. If she wasn't caught she would have run away with the money. She didn't think of her kids before stealing someone's money?"

@Regtales25 said:

"Na to carry am go her house pack everything of value, she will get it back when she don settle gbese."

@Iranola65 said:

"She suppose taste detention at least a week . A thief and more."

@lazydebbie3 said:

"Omg…. I was sincerely praying she got caught. Please she shouldn’t be released until she pays to the last kobo. I don’t know what she was thinking, that she would get away with it?"

In a related story, a lady shared how she mistakenly sent N100,000 instead of N10,000 to her pastor as tithe.

Lady gets N1m after borrowing N100k from loan app

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady cried out for help after receiving N1 million when she intended to borrow N100,000.

She stated the response she got when she tried calling the customer care agents of the loan app to refund.

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the lady’s predicament, advising her on what to do.

