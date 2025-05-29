A surprise event planner has shared a heartbreaking video showing the moment she had to destroy all the amazing work she did

According to the lady, her client didn't show up for the birthday surprise for undisclosed reasons and this really made her sad

Social media users who came across the heartbreaking post on TikTok stormed the comments section to react to it

A sad moment was captured on camera when a surprise event planner was forced to end an elaborate birthday celebration after the guest of honour failed to appear.

The planner's emotional reaction to the disappointment was shared on social media, sparking reactions from netizens.

Event planner laments after client didn't show up

The video was posted on TikTok by @pmini_surprises, who lamented that her client's absence was an unexpected blow to her team's morale and efforts.

According to her, a lot of planning and preparation went into creating a memorable experience for the birthday girl, but it all came to naught when she failed to show up.

The planner expressed her disappointment and frustration at the frustrating turn of events, but also acknowledged the importance of maintaining a positive attitude in the face of pain.

Despite the setback, she chose to focus on the things she was grateful for, thanking God for the opportunity to plan the event.

In her words:

"POV: My client didn't show up for her birthday surprise. I am actually not happy because this is something we planned since. Haven't experienced this before. The hotel was so patient enough to wait till midnight thinking they were going to show up to no avail. I had to tell my staff to start going home because it was getting late. I feel bad but at the same time we thank God. In everything we give thanks to God."

Reactions trail video of disappointed event planner

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the emotional video.

@Oge’s cakes said:

"Mine was a different case, my client died on her birthday. I went to do delivery and didn’t meet anyone at home, I called the mom and she told me to dash the cake out that her daughter died that morning."

@Emeraldpeace reacted:

"You’d have invited me over and caption ‘an anonymous guy surprised her for being pretty’. I’d have given you the worth of your hard work because I go too scream. I’m sorry about this mama."

@Aisha isa sumda reacted:

"You for just call me I go just pretend say na me get am then keep am for my birthday till July 3rd before I post am."

@Ivie Wendy said:

"Apart from money, the Beauty of this job is to see the smile in the face of people, I’m so sorry about this sis."

@CYN THIA said:

"The same happened to me today after baking cake the breakup, still looking for someone celebrating his/her birthday tomorrow to give it to."

@beautiful black girl said:

"I love women who stand on their grounds. If a man did this for me but doesn't respect me I wouldn't attend his surprise too. I hope you kept the money. Also sorry because I know its not just about money to you but client satisfaction."

@WILLS_4EVA said:

"And I for come replace am oh, incase something like this happen next time, abeg call me, I sabi act surprised."

@UKsempirequalitywears said:

"If na me I go gather my friends make dey video me I go act surprise on my birthday I go post am my efforts can’t be in vain."

@Glory wrote:

"Hope you were paid? Collect your money before doing anything o. If them like make them fight. As long as I don collect my complete money I go use the place do TikTok video."

@Praizee23 added:

"The painful part about disappointments like this is the fact that you already planned everything in your head, the good videos, memories, you might even hv the perfect song to edit em very unfulfilling."

@Last born added:

"Happened to me but mine later showed up sha. I waited till I started crying. Some of the foods in the foodtray got bad cause I was booked for a 7am surprise. Got there by 6:30am waited till 8pm no call no text no nothing. I called and called and texted and texted no reply no nothing. Omoh I started crying. My ballons sef started falling off. Omoh I cried oh, they later showed up by 8pm sha. The girl was with swollen eyes like someone who has been crying. As I saw them I just carried myself and left to my house to continue my cry. Me wey don ready to do videos wey I go post. I’ve sha stopped the job cause it’s not for cry babies like me."

Watch the video here:

Lady who planned birthday party laments over disappointment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady recently tackled her friend for lamenting bitterly on social media that nobody attended her birthday party.

In a trending video, she accused her friend of treating people horribly and expecting them to celebrate with her.

