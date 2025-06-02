Blessing CEO clears the air after viral video at Toyin Abraham’s premiere, says it wasn’t a lovers’ quarrel—she was confronting a long-time critic

Blessing claimed she has warned Tosin several times in the past to stop publishing false information about her

The outspoken personality says she held back only out of respect for Toyin Abraham, adding that she could have involved the police

Controversial Nigerian relationship coach, Blessing Okoro aka Blessing CEO, has finally broken her silence after a video of her and her partner in a heated moment with blogger Tosin Silverdam surfaced online from Toyin Abraham’s movie premiere.

Many netizens initially assumed the viral clip showed Blessing in an argument with her man Ikechukwu Darry Ogbonna.

However, the social media personality has now clarified that the tension wasn’t between her and her boyfriend, but was aimed at Tosin Silverdam, a blogger she accused of repeatedly lying about her.

In a fiery video posted on her page, Blessing explained:

“There is a video circulating between I and my man that we went to fight. How can we fight? Do I look like someone that can fight? Many of you who know this blogger, Tosin Silva, would know I have been warning her to stop telling lies about me.”

Blessing CEO revealed she has encountered Tosin Silva several times in the past and accused the blogger of always resorting to begging whenever confronted.

She said the most recent encounter at Toyin Abraham’s premiere was the last straw.

She stated:

“I met her yesterday at an event and asked her, ‘You will tell me all the gist you’ve been carrying about me.’ Honestly, I wanted to flog her like a little girl, woman to woman. But because I love Toyin Abraham too much and didn’t want to cause trouble, I gave her my last warning.”

The outspoken influencer stressed that while her brand thrives on controversy, she draws the line at falsehoods.

“I don’t have a problem with you criticising me or dropping your opinions, but I have a problem with lies. Don’t say what I did not do.”

Blessing made it clear she was considering more serious actions, but held back because of the setting and her respect for Toyin Abraham.

“Tosin, I want to use you as an example. I would have used police, but you are a woman.”

The video has sparked heated debate online, with fans divided over Blessing CEO’s approach to handling the situation publicly.

See the video here:

Blessing CEO backs boyfriend amidst domestic violence rumours

Legit.ng reported that Blessing CEO, has defended her man, Ikechukwu Darry Ogbonna, better known as IVD.

Recall that there had been speculation online regarding Blessing CEO's relationship with the businessman, but many could not pinpoint it.

However Blessing came online with her full chest to break the internet after she revealed that she was in a relationship with IVD and that they had been dating for about three years. Her revelation came as a shock to many social media users, including her fans.

