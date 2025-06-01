Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere of Omega Power Ministries (OPM) gifted N1 million to immigration officer Prince Orji Ugochukwu for bravery

Ugochukwu reportedly arrested a suspected ritualist from Enugu, Onyeka Obu aka Ozo Ezeani, who offered him a N10 million bribe

Refusing the bribe, Ugochukwu was celebrated for integrity as Apostle Chinyere declared the money came from the altar of God

The General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM) has gifted N1 million to an immigration officer, Prince Orji Ugochukwu, for his heroic deeds.

The immigration officer was said to have assisted in the arrest of an alleged ritualist from Enugu, Onyeka Obu, also known as “Ozo Ezeani” and “E dey play, E dey show.”

It was reported that Ugochukwu rejected a sum of N10 million bribe from Obu during his arrest.

Celebrating the immigration officer, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, awarded him with N1 million.

Sharing a receipt of the payment on X, @daddyopm prayed for the immigration officer.

He said:

“1 million clean money is better than 10 million blood money of innocent pregnant women and virginns. By the grace of GOD, I HRM KING APOSTLE CHIBUZOR GIFT CHINYERE has connected to the hero immigration man yesterday 30 may and the one million was transferred to him that same yesterday.

“Because this money is coming from the alter of GOD ALMIGHTY , there shall be an unexplainable increase and growth in your finances, you shall become so great locally and internationally. Because of this act, the way other countries see Nigeria will change and many foreign investors will come into Nigeria and invest and youths will get jobs because of JESUS CHRIST. Also GOD bless all those that shared my post for it to get to him.”

Reaction as pastor gifts immigration officer N1m

@FadasonNnamdi

"Jesus Christ did not used you or show you how to stop the money ritual in it inception but only show you how reward immigration man.. Don't forget this is 21st century. The age of awakening and Renaissance...it is worthy to saved than reward."

@ProLukakuNo1 said:

"This fanfare is so unnecessary for someone who does a covert job of securing our borders."

@ONil9092 said:

"Things we would have done for Yakubu Mahmoud if he had done the right thing. Thank you apostle, son of Grace."

@resolute4ever said:

"Blessing & peace of mind is the reward of good deeds. He is deserving a lot of Nigerians wouldn’t maintain such courage."

@SupernovaKdh said:

"Nice you did it. But there won’t be an increase if he doesn’t spend it well or invest it.

