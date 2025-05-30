Senator, Shehu Sani has reacted to the arrest of wanted native doctor, Obi Levi Obieze, alias Levi Obu Onyeka

The native doctor was declared wanted by the Nigerian police for alleged involvement in abduction, kidnapping, and ritual killing in Enugu state

Former Kaduna Central Senator mocked the native doctor, stating that someone who gives other medicine to disappear was arrested by security operatives

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has described the arrest of wanted native doctor, Obi Levi Obieze, alias Levi Obu Onyeka, as funny.

Legit.ng recall that Personnel of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) at the Badagry-Seme border area arrested a native doctor for alleged involvement in abduction, kidnapping, and ritual killing.

Senator Sani said the native doctor who gives charms to people to disappear was arrested by the security agencies.

He suggested that the native doctor was arrested because he could not disappear from security agencies.

The former federal lawmaker stated this via his X handle @ShehuSani on Friday, May 30, 2025

“It’s funny that the Native Doctor who gives people medicine to disappear has finally been arrested by the security agencies.”

Nigerians react as Immigration arrests Enugu native doctor

@lifeissues_11

Juju dey work well well but when you're surrounded by people just forget it. E no dey work. NJ.

@MACBRIGGS

Dude is no native doctor. The new wave of criminality is assuming a position of one as to scare weak souls away from reaching out to monitor their evil activities.

@UgwuOkoro

They arrested him because he doesn't know where he is heading to

Native doctor indeed.

@AbiriOlubunmi

Please stop calling him a native doctor, the traditional doctor is different from a ritualist, a native doctor is a pharmacist who heal patience using herbs and root of plants not human part.

@EjanlaOfnaija

To cut the long story short,, alaye has been a scammer since …

@o32052

Unimaginable right?

This should be a deterrent to gullible and quick money lovers.

@YayaOseni

No juju anywhere.. it is made believe.

@IK_Balarabe

The agencies must have used more powerful native doctors.

@expokonkwo

I’m starting to believe that they can only disappear in Nollywood movies.

@Bigtimi06

It's God's time for him to be caught. That doesn't determine his efficiency.

@KuteyiOlawale

Wait for it, Senator, he'll use his 'disappearing' medicine once he gets to prison.

@d_enterpriser

JuJu no dey catch government.

@Peter38966447

Maybe they caught him unaware 😀😀😀

Police arrest 3 over Enugu ritual killings

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a 13-year-old girl was rescued from a ritual killing pit allegedly operated by a native doctor in Umumba Ndiagu, Enugu State.

Two decomposing bodies were discovered at the site, and three suspects were arrested, while the native doctor, Onyeka Obu (aka Ozo Ezeani), remains on the run.

The Enugu State Government has since demolished the shrine, and police have launched a manhunt for the fleeing suspect.

Enugu native doctor buries pregnant woman alive

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a native doctor in Enugu State, Onyeka Obu, allegedly caught after multiple bodies were found in a sewage pit at his residence.

The case came to light after a 13-year-old girl was abducted and rescued from the same pit by local vigilantes.

Enugu State Government has demolished the suspect’s property as part of its crackdown on ritual killings and violent crimes.

