A Nigerian lady has shared her WhatsApp conversation with her father whom she complained to about her current condition in school

In the chat, she sent a video evidence to him showing her empty buckets which were supposed to be filled with foodstuffs

Her father's reaction in the chat had netizens in stitches as he questioned how long it would take her to graduate

A funny chat between a Nigerian student and her father has been making the rounds on social media.

The conversation, which was shared online, showed the student's plea for help from her father as she displayed her empty food storage buckets.

Nigerian dad dishes epic reply to daughter who complained about her situation in school. Photo credit: @chrismary_21/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady posts chat with her father

The chat was shared by @chrismary21 on TikTok, who narrated that she had reached out to her father due to her struggles in school.

In the video sent to her father, she displayed her empty buckets of foodstuffs and kept a sad face.

Her father's reaction to the video was funny, as he asked how much longer his daughter had before graduating.

"How many months remaining for you to graduate?" he asked.

Reacting to the question, the girl noted that she had six more months to spend in school before her graduation day.

She posted the funny conversation on TikTok and stated that her father was already tired of her.

"I sent my dad a video since I don't have strength to call him. Omo my papa don tire for me," she said.

Lady shares her dad's epic reply after she complained that her foodstuffs had finished. Photo credit: @chrismary_21/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady posts chat with dad

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Dee_Vee said:

"My mom will watch and ignore cause she has learnt how to turn off read receipt."

@Obianuju Izuchukwu said:

"Few months before my graduation, my dad died. The day of my project proposal defense. Still hurts keep resting my number 1 fan."

@Zee wrote:

"My mother own na once you say good morning mummy she'll just reply with i don't have money o but you go receive alert from palmpay sha. God will continue to bless our parents."

@THE STYLE SPOT IN ILE IF said:

"Una even get papa wae dae give una money for food. I envy y’all mine has been sleeping since 4 years ago and have been struggling and feeding myself alone."

@OnlyOne ChyFabian said:

"So una get papa true true, I no know me no get oo and I never experience this kain tin sef cuz who I wan tell."

@chizzy bella reacted:

"Did I just see your father reply saying how many months remain for you to become a graduate."

@ADEOLA said:

"Na wetin me sef do two weeks ago. He sent me money and promised to waybill foodstuffs for me be like video I go dey do now cus if u call them, them go think say no be serious matter."

@MAY 20th said:

"Papa e reach to ask ooh how many months is remaining for you to graduate! the man go don tire. May God bless and give him strength ➕Long life to live."

@officialboycesammy said:

"Your own papa type and no send screenshot Nawa o. The first one I saw one day the lady papa no even type she send video papa send receipt asap."

@Beulah Visuals added:

"E fess ask you questions, actually it’s a very nice thing, even if you are buoyant don’t make mistake of not asking your parents anything again, cox incase there re slight issues, ask him for things, make him feel it’s his responsibility as a father to take care of you cox he sent you to school."

See the post below:

Caring dad sends foodstuffs to daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a video showing the foodstuffs her father purchased for her after she complained to him.

According to the lady, she jokingly told him that she didn't have foodstuffs not knowing that he would take it serious.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng