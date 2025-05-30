A Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video of her brilliant little sister giving a speech during her graduation ceremony

In the video, the smart girl stood confidently before parents and teachers to speak on behalf of herself and her mates

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app did not hesitate to applaud her in the comments section

A captivating moment was captured on camera as a five-year-old Nigerian girl delivered a speech during her graduation ceremony.

The confident child stood before a gathering of parents and teachers, addressing them on behalf of her peers.

Little girl's graduation speech gets attention online

The video, shared by the girl's proud sister @tia.nah01 on TikTok, showed the child showing off her impressive public speaking skills.

According to her sister, the girl's speech in front of everyone left her in awe, especially because of her little age.

In her address, the little graduate expressed her joy and gratitude as she and her peers crossed a new milestone.

She noted that her class had made great progress since joining the school three years prior, transforming from "babies with blank minds" to confident children equipped with knowledge.

In her words:

"Good morning my dear friends. Ladies and gentlemen, on behalf of all my mates I stand here with profound joy to address you on this special day of our graduation ceremony. We are extremely happy because this is our first graduation and it gives us a lot of hope for a greater achievement as we climb this academic ladder. Three years ago we came to this school as babies with blank minds but today here we are, a product of sound education."

While sharing the video online, her sister expressed her pride and surprise over her sister's ability to speak eloquently.

"POV: Me in shock to see my 5 years old little sis give speech at her graduation ceremony. I no sabi talk everything wey she talk without looking at book oo. If you love her spoken English and courage pls let us knw in the comment section," she said.

Reactions trail little girl's graduation speech

The video quickly gained attention on TikTok with viewers lavishing praise on the girl's achievement.

@someone favorite said:

"Me my own nursery 3 na so so do you no me do you no my name, do you want to no my name my name is my name is iron lady. Omo."

@Kaothar said:

"If I’m the mother I go first cry like 3 hours because damm! This is joy of all motherhood. May you be greater in live bi’idnillah."

@Updateking (Daddy Nike) said:

"As I hear “profound joy” nah then I know say she don ready. Make dem promote her go 100 level."

@Gaffeezy said:

"If u know the stress her teacher passed thru before stamping that speech in her head ehn."

@BELOVED said:

"Ordinary departmental manifesto speech wey I wan talk I don dey do rehearsal since last month."

@HIGHNESS said:

"She sounds so well ogun idile and ogun adugbo won’t over come you lil speaker."

@Se na me said:

"Me self do pass like this but nah money no make me further award full house."

@raver_neemah1 said:

"3 years ago we came to this school as babies, my bby you're still a bby but a big bby to be precise."

@MR SHADDYBOI wrote:

"Her parent should let her be a journalist. She is bold, brilliant and eloquent. She will do well in that field. Bless her."

@paulofnigeria said:

"Schools and using brilliant minds as PR ehn she's just naturally bright not the school claiming it like they imprinted it in her smh."

@Eva pretty reacted:

"See that hand demonstration dey very important and that greeting at the end. She too try. E no easy to give speech. That yr I memorized tire."

@BOLUWATIFE added:

"God please no evil eyes shall look this girl in Jesus name cause I no some parents are pained."

Little girl steals show on Children's Day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little Nigerian girl went viral on social media after a video captured her performance on Children's Day.

The captivating video showed her playing the role of a parade commander during a march past with her school mates.

