A little Nigerian girl has been trending on social media after a video captured her performance on Children's Day

The captivating video showed her playing the role of a parade commander during a march past with her school mates

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to applaud her

A Nigerian girl stole the spotlight on Children's Day with an amazing performance that left many in awe.

Dressed in her school uniform, she confidently took on the role of parade commander, expertly directing her fellow pupils during a march past.

Heartwarming moment a little girl stole the show during Children's Day celebration. Photo credit: @real_raffiaman/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Little girl steals show during march past

The video of her impressive display was shared on TikTok by @real_raffiaman, who praised her performance.

"She won it all. Happy children's day," he said.

The clip quickly racked up views and comments, with many TikTok users praising the girl's confidence and leadership skills.

She effortlessly commanded her team with her schoolmates following her lead with ease.

Her marching was perfect and stylish, signifying a high level of training toward the Children's Day event.

Little girl steals show with her marching skills on Children's Day. Photo credit: @real_raffiaman/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as little girl marches on Children's Day

Many viewers on TikTok were attracted by the girl's charisma and boldness which shoned brightly despite her age.

Her performance was massively praised, with many commenting on her potential to become a great leader in the future.

@Osc said:

"Thank God children day celebration is picking well like the old days."

@Ikemfiery said:

"That one no concern me, l dey write breakup letter to someone, How them dey spell "Fallstraight" As in "You Fallstraight my life."

@A-j-o-k-e said:

"I’m happy that internet never forget, when she grow up. She will see it."

@ekondo said:

"Na wetin rivers state people no sabi be this, I no this is akwa ibom."

@keller said:

"Only if this girl could knw say this country is not worth all these energies she is giving here."

@Ngwai Ngwai said:

"Happy children hoping for a good feature not knowing the gov't ha no plan for the young ones."

@Aduke’s Fine said:

"While children r starving live in bad conditions. Bad state schools. Children’s day give out food n n pretend Nigeria cares."

@Kasma_jr reacted:

"One of the reason why I miss Akwa ibom state be this, cause the Celebrate Children’s day like carnival."

@salawurasheed711 commented:

"By the special grace of Almighty God this damsel is a wonderful leader and she will excel in all ramifications."

@Kelly Smith John said:

"Our children have a great future but our leaders are the problem of this country we pray the will end well in Jesus name."

@Quintella said:

"Very smart baby but I once did this if u touch my mouth I go tell u say I won be doctor may God bless us."

@JASMINE commented:

"Akwa ibom state is the best when it comes to match pass, 27 may and 1st October is sweeter there."

@RAYTROBET reacted:

"Chaii, this is us Back den at St Raphael primary school Awkuzu. Our matching group na Nteje L.G.A."

@kcsweet added:

"I once saluted our governor that year Abia state governor Ojiuzo even put a flower around his neck what my teachers made me do. when I remember it."

Watch the video here:

Yellow house uses Keke, horse for marchpast

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman shared a video from a school’s inter-house sports event where the yellow house students were making a procession.

During the march past, someone rode on a rose while a tricycle was decorated with yellow balloons.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng