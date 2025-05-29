A mother has proudly shared an inspiring video of her beautiful and intelligent daughter who won about 20 medals in school

In a trending video, the girl counted all the medals that she won and her mother congratulated her on the huge feat

Massive reactions trailed the video on the TikTok app as social media users stormed the comments section to congratulate her

A proud mother has celebrated her daughter's outstanding academic achievement in school.

She shared a heartwarming clip that captured the girl's collection of medals which she won at her school.

Proud mum congratulates her daughter who bagged several awards in school. Photo credit: @therealpecanpie/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Girl shows off medals, awards she won

The video was posted on TikTok by @therealpecanpie, who was filled with pride as she congratulated her daughter, Zakia, on her achievement.

In the clip, Zakia could be seen proudly wearing her medals, carefully counting them as her mother looked on with admiration.

"Congratulations to my daughter Zakia," the video's caption read.

Reactions as mum celebrates daughter's achievement

The video quickly went viral on TikTok, garnering lots of views and congratulatory messages from well-wishers.

TikTok users praised Zakia's academic prowess and her mother's support, which had clearly played a role in her daughter's success.

@QUEEN said:

"Congratulations to you and Zakia, momma you did everything right continue to strive for excellence bby girl, God's Continued Blessings."

@Mrs. Juicy T said:

"Who else smiled from ear to ear from beginning to end I am so proud of this young lady you would swear that I was the parent. This absolutely brought so much joy to my heart. Congratulations young lady you are making a lot of us proud."

@Aj Jones said:

"One million dollar scholarship to the college of her choice! Congratulations beautiful intelligent young black woman. Excellence at its best."

@Hello said:

"Based on her achievements she should have made the news. This is impactful and encouraging to other upcoming college students. Let us all celebrate in her glory."

@Butterfly said:

"Amazing young woman you are. Keep up the great work stay humble. You have a very bright future ahead."

@Queenmeek said:

"Go change the world young lady. See you at the top! Congratulations in all your awards, medals and scholarships! Definition of Champion!"

@KarinaSuzanne said:

"That is 12 years of hard work right there. She’s gonna be the President one day!!! We saw it here on TikTok first!!! Way to go girl!!!"

@marianavanterpoo8 wrote:

"Lord please cover this young lady with your precious blood please bring her to remember that all good things comes from you and don't allow pride to have her to forsake you. Congratulations princess."

@KING CHILL said:

"I’m smiling so big and never met you all because that’s so awesome. Congratulations sweetie and great job to you and your mother. Black queens rock."

@Justin Crisp reacted:

"Lord I pray that you are the lamp light on her every step. That goodness and mercy fallows her all the days of her life. I dispatch your angles to stand in protection of her every where she goes in the name of Jesus amen."

@Shybrowneyes508 added:

"Congratulations Babygirl. On consistency in executing your goals for life. Be all you can be. Hello Proud Black Mother. (Queens. Amen Somebody."

See the post below:

Lady bags awards in UNILAG

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady, Cynthia Okoye, emerged as the best graduating student of the University of Lagos' Faculty of Arts.

The young lady graduated with a CGPA of 4.82 and bagged awards which she dedicated to her father.

Source: Legit.ng